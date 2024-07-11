Key Takeaways Use bots like Bump Reminder to stay on top of tasks with reminders, boosting productivity on your Discord server.

Chip is the ideal music bot for enjoying tunes with friends during calls, offering a fun and customizable experience.

LionBot is perfect for group study sessions, offering tools like pomodoro timers and to-do lists to enhance productivity.

Discord servers are a fantastic way to build a community or talk to your friends daily, but Discord by itself can be a little bit barebones. That's why you'll probably want to improve your server with some bots, especially given that there are literally thousands out there. These are some of the best ones available today that you can set up on your server for free, no Nitro required, for both fun and productivity!

1 Bump Reminder

Never forget anything again

If someone sends something that you need to come back to in the future, Bump Reminder is a great Discord bot that you can add that will let you add reminders for messages. You can create any kind of reminder, either personal or public, and it'll ping you or the users with a custom message to tell you what it is you need to remember. Reminders can even be triggered by certain words, and you can set interval reminders, too.

Bump has other features on top of that, including a counting game, a question of the day, a custom welcome message, and more. It's a great way to spruce up your Discord and help you out, especially if you use Discord for productivity. With reminders, you can really keep on top of the things that you need to do.

2 Chip

The best music player for your calls

If you want to listen to music with your friends in a Discord call, Chip is one of the best bots out there. You can use it to play music and stream in your channel, all while it automatically pulls additional songs and queues them for you. It's a great little fun bot that you can have in any call at any time, and has a ton of options for you to pick and configure.

Chip is one of those bots that could technically be taken down in the future, just like Rhythm was back in 2021. However, for now, you can have a lot of fun with Chip.

3 LionBot

Great for group study

If you use a Discord server with your peers for studying together, then you definitely need to get LionBot. It can track study time from members while offering them access to statistics and productivity tools like to-do lists, pomodoro timers, and reminders.

There are even camera-only study rooms so that everyone can hold each other accountable, scheduled study sessions, private study rooms, and even an in-Discord economy system allowing you to "purchase" things like username colour, study rooms, and more.

4 Message Scheduler

Write now, send later

Plenty of other platforms have message scheduling functions, including text messages and email sending. Discord doesn't, though, and that's where Message Scheduler comes in. A pretty self-explanatory bot, it simply allows users to schedule messages to be sent later on, allowing you to schedule them on a timed basis or on a specific day and time.

5 FreeStuff Bot

Does exactly what it says on the tin

Want to find out when a game is available for free? The FreeStuff bot is the perfect addition to your Discord. The premise of FreeStuff is simple; if a game pops up online for free when it normally isn't free, then you'll get a notification in your Discord server with instructions on how to download it. You'll get a notification as soon as its up, and you can even view a list of all games free at any point in time.

There's a premium tier to FreeStuff, but you don't need it for any of the features that make the bot worth using. You can modify the settings to point out only the stuff you care about, and there are even translations built in to the bot too. It's a great addition to your server.

There's something for everyone

There are thousands of Discord bots out there, and many of them can make you a more productive person or can improve your Discord experience. I use the service a lot, and I welcome the opportunity for any bots to make my life easier. Discord being such an open platform is great for tech enthusiasts, and I highly recommend you do some research of your own to find some bots you may really like.