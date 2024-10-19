Optimizing your Windows PC can be a tedious process. Fortunately, several companies offer software that can help you do this easily. While not all software is created equal, a few programs are quite decent and will help ensure your PC isn't running sluggishly.

These programs can help optimize your PC's performance by keeping your software and drivers up to date, and also deleting unused files/settings. They will handle this across your internet browsers, registry files, and more. If you've never run one, you may be surprised at just how much junk your PC has collected since you got it.

5 Razer Cortex

Best for gamers

Designed with gamers in mind, Razer Cortex has a few different tools you can use to optimize your PC. While its primary goal is to make your gaming experience more enjoyable, it does have a few tricks up its sleeve for the average Windows user. It even has a game launcher built in, a section showing off some of the latest gaming deals, and a rewards program so you can earn while you play.

Razer Cortex will help you achieve higher framerates by optimizing your gaming settings with a suite of tools, some of which even use AI for further enhancements. It also comes with a system booster that will help you detect and delete junk files to free up space and further enhance your PC's performance.

Razer Cortex It boosts your system performance for higher framerates and faster load times so you can game at your best, helps you find the best gaming deals, and is the central app to launch your favorite games quickly and easily. See at Razer

4 Microsoft PC Manager

Should be included with Windows by default

You would think with all the other bloat Microsoft installs, they would include something handy like this when you install Windows. However, it is easily available on the Microsoft Store and will help make sure your computer is running as it should. It is easy to use, and most features can be run with a single click of the mouse.

Microsoft PC Manager will help boost your PC, clean up your storage, help you manage junk files, and add a layer of protection to your default settings so they can't be changed without proper authorization. When you go to download it from the Microsoft Store, it will even let you know if it is compatible with your device, which is always handy.

Microsoft PC Manager Microsoft PC Manager is a utility app for your PC. It offers features such as one-click boost, storage clean-up, file management, and protection of your default settings from unauthorized changes. See at Microsoft

3 Advanced SystemCare 18 Free

Leveraging AI to help speed up your PC

This one uses AI to protect your data, clean your PC, and boost your computer's overall performance. It can even keep all of your must-have software up to date with 1-click, eliminating the risk of software programs aging. You can even use it to manage your startup programs, so you can stop programs from starting automatically when you turn your PC on.

Advanced SystemCare 18 Free can run deep scans and clean your system logs, temp files, and even remove invalid registry items. With its protection mode, you can clean and block suspicious and unwanted processes while you are browsing the web.

Advanced SystemCare 18 Free Speed up computer, clean your PC, and protect your private data. AI makes everything easier, and extraordinary. See at IObit

2 CCleaner

An oldie but goodie

CCleaner has been around for as long as I can remember and is one of the original PC optimization tools. Its free version offers privacy protection and PC health checks, but it also has two tiers of paid versions available that offer loads more features. If you are just looking to optimize your PC and delete some junk files, the free version will be more than enough.

The free version will help remove data after browsing the web online to help you keep your privacy using a shared PC. It will also analyze, fix, and tune up your PC's performance with ease. Unfortunately, most of what it has to offer is behind a paywall, but if you just want a generic PC health check, CCleaner will get the job done.

CCleaner Optimize old PCs and keep new ones healthier for longer with a world’s leading optimization app for Windows PCs. See at Piriform Software

1 Glary Utilities

Our new favorite

It is called one of the most powerful all-in-one free utilities to help clean and boost your PC. Glary Utilities has a suite of tools that will help you fix errors, crashes, and freezes, and can even help detect and remove malware. Not only that, but it will also help protect your privacy online by allowing you to delete cookies that are tracking your behavior.

Glary Utilities can also help you recover lost and deleted files, make your computer run faster, keep your software up to date, and remove duplicated files. All in all, it is seemingly a one-stop shop to help keep your computer running at optimal performance.

Glary Utilities Boosts PC speed and fixes frustrating errors, crashes and freezes. Features one-click functionality and easy, automated options. Over 20 tools to maximize your Computer's performance. See at Glarysoft

Do you need 3rd party software to optimize your PC?

You probably don't need special software to accomplish this goal, but using a program designed to help can make it easier to stay on top of things and save you some time. Of course, in a perfect world, we would all delete all our unnecessary files and stay on top of things manually. However, when time is of the essence, running a nice bit of software while you are doing something else may be the way to go.

Keeping your PC optimized and running smoothly is a must. With so much bloatware and things popping up everywhere anytime you try to do something, it is a great idea to have a little clean-up from time to time. The frequency at which you do this is completely up to you and will depend on how much you use your PC and the types of things you use it for.