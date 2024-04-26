Key Takeaways Cyberpunk: 2077 is a must-play AAA game on the Lenovo Legion Go but drains battery life quickly. Stay close to a charger.

Brotato is a lightweight and addictive game that runs well on the Legion Go without draining battery life quickly. A fun option.

Helldivers 2 offers on-the-go fun and works great on the Legion Go with decreased quality settings. Intensive game, bring a charger.

The Lenovo Legion Go is one of the best PC gaming handhelds, especially with updates over time that have improved performance. It has a pair of detachable controllers just like the Nintendo Switch, and a kickstand with a wide viewing range to be able to play it at any angle. Because of these unique factors, along with the powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme and the beautiful 1440p display, there are a ton of great games you can play on the Lenovo Legion Go. These are some of my favorites.

Related Lenovo Legion Go review: I want to love it, but I can't The Lenovo Legion Go should be one of the best gaming handhelds, but it's just nowhere near it.

1 Cyberpunk: 2077

The classic AAA game

Cyberpunk: 2077 is a AAA game that everyone loves to play on handhelds, particularly because the game is probably still the biggest and best that you can play on the go. It features a massive world with a long and detailed story and looks absolutely gorgeous on the Lenovo Legion Go.

The only downside with this game is that it's a battery drainer, so you'll want to stay close to a wall charger or even carry a power bank with you. Still, it's a phenomenal game that translates really well to a gaming handheld, and the Lenovo Legion Go is one of the best to do it.

Related Best Lenovo Legion Go power banks in 2023 Grab these power banks to ensure nothing gets in the way of your long gaming sessions

2 Brotato

A roguelike shoot-em-up

If you want something easy on battery life that will look great on the Lenovo Legion Go's 144Hz screen, then Brotato is one of the best games around. You can run it on a low TDP at high settings and game for a couple of hours without needing to worry about your battery life. It's strangely addictive and frequently makes me say "just one more run."

This game is a cheap one too, and I highly recommend picking it up for any gaming handheld, not just the Lenovo Legion Go. It's a ridiculously lightweight game that is very forgiving in its requirements to run well, and it's so much fun.

3 Helldivers 2

The game everyone is talking about

Fancy a cup of liber-tea? Helldivers 2 runs very well on the Lenovo Legion Go if you decrease the quality settings, giving you some on-the-go fun with one of the biggest games in the world currently. It's an extraction shooter where the goal is to spread democracy across the galaxy, fighting terminids and automatons and collecting samples as you go.

This game has been making waves for a ton of reasons, not least because it's just a lot of fun. You can load up a game and play for half an hour, extract and then put it down for a few hours, rinse and repeat throughout the day. It's fun, it's rewarding, and it works great on the Lenovo Legion Go with its big, beautiful display. The only issue is that just like Cyberpunk, this is a particularly intensive game, too. Carry a charger.

4 Hades

Another roguelike that you can play for hours and hours

Hades is another one of those games that will have you saying "just one more run." You play as Zagreus, the son of Hades, and your goal is to escape the underworld through Mount Olympus. Each run has randomly generated rewards and enemies, and the game uses a hack-and-slash combat system.

This game is incredibly addictive, and you'll be able to find yourself playing it for hours. It doesn't have many power requirements either, so you can play this game for quite a while at lower TDPs with it still looking great and smooth on the big, high refresh-rate screen. This is one of the best games to play on the Legion Go by far.

5 Outer Wilds

A beautiful, mesmerizing experience

Outer Wilds is one of those games where it's better to go into the game completely blind, as the many twists and turns you undertake throughout the game are all part of the experience. It looks beautiful on the Lenovo Legion Go's big screen, but it is a graphically intensive game that you won't really get to experience at a high refresh rate. Still, it's just as much a story-driven game as a beautiful one, and we highly recommend playing this on the Legion Go. It's even made to be played with a controller.

As for a high-level overview of what to expect, it's a space exploration game with planets that are all key to the story, and each of those planets are unique with their own properties. This one is a crazy ride, and I can't recommend it enough.

Related Best SSDs for Lenovo Legion Go in 2023 Lenovo's Legion Go is a great handheld gaming PC, but what if you want more storage than the included SSD?

There are countless more

There are countless more amazing games that you can play on the Lenovo Legion Go, but these are some of my favorites that I enjoyed when reviewing this device. Other titles include both of the Spider-Man games, Wolfenstein, Call of Duty, and so much more. If a game says it has controller support, it'll work on the Lenovo Legion Go, and with Steam's permissive refund policy, you can buy and try games to see if you're interested in them.

Happy gaming!