Key Takeaways Asana offers customizable project views, workflows, Slack integration, and messaging menu. Pricing starts at $11/month.

Airtable boasts templates, customization, AI, app integration, and no-code tool capability. Pricing starts at $24/month.

Basecamp prioritizes simplicity with a fixed price of $299/month. Features include real-time communication and project templates.

Starting a new business or running a startup is no small feat. With hundreds of tasks, deadlines, and teams to coordinate, staying organized and efficient can be challenging at times. Here is where project management tools come into play, which are tailor-made for startups and small businesses. From different project views and third-party app integrations, to real-time collaboration, these tools ensure your projects run from start to finish without getting sidetracked.

1 Asana

Close

When it comes to project management tools for small teams, you can’t go wrong with Asana. It can be your ideal companion to track tasks, manage projects, and generate company insights. Right off the bat, Asana shows a neat Home page with your upcoming, overdue, and completed tasks, current projects, and frequent collaborators.

The home menu is quite customizable with different background shades and useful widgets like tasks, goals, status updates, private notepads, forms, and comments. Among them, I adore the private notepad option, where I can write down my quick thoughts and feedback that I want to remember to share with team members.

As for project management, it supports different project views like List, Board, Gantt, Dashboard, Calendar, and more. Workflow is a handy productivity booster to automate your team’s repetitive work. You can basically create workflows to connect people and tools using set rules, forms, and templates. You can also use Slack integration to turn ideas and action items from a Slack conversation into a trackable task or comment in Asana. The possibilities are endless here.

There is also a dedicated Messages section with its own chat channel where you can start a conversation with your team about tasks. Asana has native apps on all the major platforms. The pricing starts at $11 per month.

Asana See at Asana