Nintendo revealed the Switch 2 as Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Bowser, Donkey Kong, and many more raced across a new never-before-seen map. While it has not been confirmed, many took this as a sign that Mario Kart 9 will be released alongside Nintendo's next handheld console. Of course, due to how popular the previous game in the series is, there are many expectations for Mario Kart 9.

We already know that the game will feature characters such as Mario and his friends. Based on the short snippets of a trailer shown, we also know that there will be new maps and new kart designs. Unfortunately, everything else is pure speculation, based on the wishes of many Nintendo fans who have been waiting for Mario Kart 9 for a long time. Here are the things that they're really hoping for in the new game.

Related Nintendo should look to the past to help the Switch 2 succeed The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been revealed, but for it to succeed, Nintendo should examine the features of its past consoles.

5 An item shop

So you can buy new karts