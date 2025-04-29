Whether you’re a DIY enthusiast or home labber, a Raspberry Pi is one of the best investments to your arsenal. But as someone who began his foray into the SBC ecosystem with a mere Raspberry Pi Zero nearly a decade ago, I always recommend grabbing an RPi board to casual users who want to get into the nitty-gritty of computing without spending hundreds of dollars on a new system.
While they may look like adorable little boards, the Raspberry Pi series has its roots in multiple computing domains – ranging from networking to full-on electrical circuits – and you can easily pick up most of these skills just by tinkering with your Raspberry Pi.
I ran Windows 11 inside a Docker container… on my Raspberry Pi
This PC definitely doesn't meet the minimum system requirements for Windows 11
