Windows 11 makes it easy to set up virtual machines (VMs), whether you want to use Hyper-V or Oracle's VirtualBox (I prefer the latter because it supports almost every operating system). You can get a VM up and running in minutes and do tons of things with it, from testing new software without risking damage to your new laptop to running multiple operating systems, including various versions of Windows 10 and 11 (or even older, unsupported versions). If you’re looking for more ideas, here are five cool things you can do with VMs on Windows 11.

5 Run legacy apps and games

And relive the old memories

There are plenty of outdated apps and games (such as Doom, Max Payne, and Half-Life) that may not run on your system because they’re incompatible with your current drivers or OS. However, you can use a VM on your Windows 11 PC to run this software. To run legacy apps or games, you’ll need an older version of Windows or another OS that supports them. Common options include Windows XP, ideal for early 2000s software, and Windows 7, which works well for apps requiring more modern DirectX versions. For very old games, you can use DOSBox or a DOS-based VM.

4 Use multiple operating systems

One is not enough for some

Windows 11 is a solid OS, but it’s not for everyone or every use case. Different operating systems excel in different areas, and sometimes using multiple OSs is the smartest choice. For instance, a programmer might use Linux for coding and Windows for testing, while an artist could stick to Windows for Photoshop and turn to Linux for casual tasks. Some programs run only on macOS. Whatever your needs, VMs make it easy, and they’re also perfect for safely testing experimental operating systems without risking your main setup.

3 Counter workplace monitoring

Don’t let them spy on you

You can use a VM to dodge monitoring software at work. I used to work for a company that made us install software to track everything we did on our work laptops—from keystrokes and mouse movements to even webcam surveillance. To avoid all that, I set up a VM. I kept the tracking software running on the PC but used the VM for anything that wasn’t strictly work-related, creating a separate environment that didn’t mess with my main system.

However, using a VM to bypass monitoring software comes with risks. For instance, bridged networking can expose your VM to the network, making it visible to monitoring tools. Plus, many Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) tools operate at the kernel level, allowing them to monitor system-wide activity, including network traffic. They can even detect certain VM behaviors, potentially flagging your setup.

2 Try malicious software

Because why not?

One of the coolest uses for a VM is that you don’t have to worry about what apps or files you install or where they come from. You can use a VM to test potentially malicious software that would otherwise compromise your PC. Since a VM creates a completely isolated environment, any attempts by the malicious software to compromise the system won’t affect your main system. This could be useful for you if you’re into cybersecurity and want to study security vulnerabilities without high risk to the host machine.

Certain types of malware can still escape a VM and infect the host system. To minimize the risk, avoid using shared folders, clipboard sharing, or drag-and-drop between the host and VM when testing potentially malicious files. Also, use Network Address Translation (NAT) for the VM’s network configuration to isolate it from the host and prevent direct connections.

1 Back up an entire operating system

It's easier than you'd think

Since a virtual OS is made up of just a collection of files (like virtual disk images and configuration files), backing it up is as simple as copying those files to a secure location. This simplicity also applies to virtualized server setups. For example, if you're running a virtual machine on a server to host your mail server and it gets hacked, recovery can be as easy as restoring the backup files — just make sure to fix the vulnerability that allowed the attack before bringing the system back online.

It’s worth keeping the legal side of things in mind when working with VMs. Backing up your VM for personal or work recovery is usually fine, but making and sharing copies of a VM could get you into trouble with copyright laws. This is especially true for commercial operating systems like Windows, where the licensing often doesn’t allow you to share or duplicate installations. On the flip side, open-source systems like Linux are usually more flexible.

VMs open the door to endless possibilities

There are endless use cases for VMs, and this technology isn’t just for geeks or those running enormously powerful servers. It has something for everyone. If you haven’t tried VMs yet, you’re missing out. Refer to our guide on how to set up a virtual machine in Windows 11 to get started, and check out these five reasons why you should use a VM if you’re still unsure.