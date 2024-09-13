If you’ve never heard of Microsoft Power Automate, then you’re potentially missing out on a very powerful tool that can do wonders for your workflow. PC users can access this tool through their Microsoft 365 subscription (and therefore, through 365’s online portal) as well as the Microsoft app store. Power Automate allows you to automate daily tasks within or between various pieces of software so you can offload things like scheduled reminders, instant sorting, or otherwise to be handled by an automated process.

While there are other ways of automating your PC, using Microsoft Power Automate will streamline your processes in a very straightforward way, not to mention with first-party support. After all, if you can do it with Excel and macros, you should be able to do it with Windows.

Using AI and low code, Microsoft Power Automate does what most people expect of AI these days and that’s to make life easier by taking care of those tedious tasks. Not to be confused with Microsoft’s Copilot's approach as an assistant, this app is more about taking work off your plate instead of assisting you. It’s not hard to learn how to use, although some features like Microsoft Dataverse entitlements and unattended automation require a subscription.

Even in its free form, this is a powerful piece of software that can help streamline your workflow. Plus, you can connect to all sorts of third-party apps, not just those created by Microsoft. To inspire some useful automations you could establish, here are some examples of the conveniences it could grant you.

5 Automate an email reminder

Whether you want to remind yourself to take out the trash every Thursday or give everyone at the office a heads-up for a weekly Zoom call, Microsoft Power Automate makes it incredibly easy to send out an email reminder.

There are some restrictions if you’re using the most basic version, either through a trial or Microsoft 365. If this is the case, you can only send email reminders via Outlook or Gmail, while the latter also requires you to link Power Automate to your Gmail. Once you’ve created your flow and tested it though, which takes just minutes to set up, all you have to do is save your automation, then you (and your team, depending on the reminder) will start to receive email reminders on schedule without any extra input or work from now until the collapse of civilization (or whenever the program sunsets).

4 Automatically download attachments

There is a whole trove of automation that can be done through your email beyond just setting up reminders. You can also create flows that monitor your inbox to trigger certain actions as emails come in. For instance, you can use an already created template in Power Automate that will monitor Outlook and download any attachment directly into Dropbox for you.

You’re not limited to only working with Outlook and Dropbox, either. You can set up the same between Outlook and OneDrive or Google Drive, not to mention create an identical flow between Gmail and Google Drive. Plus, so many automations like this have templates so that you don’t have to create them from scratch.