The holiday shopping season is upon us, with massive savings headed to buyers in the way of great deals events starting with Amazon Prime Day. There's also Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner, so there are plenty of ways to save before the holiday season arrives. However, finding the best deals might not come easily. For example, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to access the Prime Big Deal Days sale, which spans Oct. 10 through Oct. 11. We also expect other retailers to get on the action next week as well, so sticking to Amazon might result in missing out on the best deal. To help your search for the perfect deal, we've come up with five tips to guarantee success on Prime Day.

1 Utilize memberships and reward programs

Photo: Brady Snyder

Some of the best deals can be narrowed down to four retailers: Best Buy, Target, Amazon, and Walmart. Each of these stores offer the best deals and exclusive savings to members, and some of these memberships are free. Here's what you need to know.

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is probably the membership you're most familiar with, and it's a must-have for sales events. Amazon deals during Prime Big Deal Days are exclusive to Prime members, so you'll need to subscribe to access the exclusive discounts. Amazon Prime memberships cost an annual fee of $139 or a monthly fee of $15. New customers can gain access to a Prime membership for free during a 30-day trial, so you can get Prime Big Deal Days offers without paying any out-of-pocket costs. If you haven't used Prime before and want to try out Prime Big Deal Days, we recommend Amazon's free trial as a no-risk option to test the waters.

My Best Buy

Best Buy overhauled its membership offerings this year, and there are a lot of ways to save at any price point. The standard My Best Buy membership is completely free, and it gives you access to free shipping on most products purchased online. If you're a frequent Best Buy shopper, you can spring for the My Best Buy Plus or the My Best Buy Total membership, which cost $50 and $180 per year respectively. The My Best Buy Plus membership gets you access to exclusive deals, which is a great perk. But for tech enthusiasts that buy from Best Buy often, we recommend the Best Buy Total membership, which nets you free two-year protection plans (including AppleCare+) on most products. I wrote about how Best Buy Total is my best tech purchase ever, and I've saved $464 since signing up.

Target Circle

Target Circle is a membership program from Target that's completely free, and it features weekly offers in the mobile app. You earn 1% back on every purchase made at Target, which is converted into store rewards. You'll also receive a 5% discount on a purchase on your birthday each year. To save more, you can get either a prepaid, debit, or credit Target RedCard. With this card, you'll get boosted to 5% back on every purchase. But with any store credit card, really think it through before signing up. Sometimes, having a store credit card can be a bigger hassle in the long term than the savings are in the short term.

Walmart Plus

Walmart Plus is a strange membership program, as it costs $13 per month and its main perk is no-minimum free shipping. There are also some exclusive deals and offers, like a Paramount+ subscription included. However, this plan is really meant for people who want delivery from Walmart often. This plan isn't for everyone, but for some people, it'll be a great value. Plus, it's nice that Walmart offers a discounted rate for people who qualify for U.S. government assistance, like the SNAP, WIC, and Medicaid programs.

2 Choose in-store pickup

Photo: Brady Snyder

Delivery in the modern age can be extremely convenient, but it's not always the most cost-effective way to shop. Some stores, like Walmart and Target, require you to spend a certain amount in order to receive free shipping on your order. If you're shopping outside the big national retailers, you'll also start to incur shipping charges as well. That's why picking up your item in-store can have some real benefits when you're looking for the absolute best deal. First, you'll save on potential shipping charges, which is an obvious benefit. But you'll also likely receive your item sooner, as you can qualify for same-day pickup at brands like Target, Best Buy, and Walmart.

3 Choose last-generation models

Newest isn't always best, especially if you're looking to maximize your savings on Prime Big Deal Days. Shopping for a last-generation model of a tech product can net you massive savings, and you often don't miss out on a lot compared to newer models. For example, Google's new Pixel Watch 2 retails for $350 at most stores, but you can get the last-gen Pixel Watch for just $280. You'll find similar savings on other wearables, like the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Apple Watch Series 8. This applies to just about any tech product you could want, from smartphones to computers. Considering year-over-year updates to most products are getting to be minimal at best, I'd certainly look to older models to get the best deal on Prime Big Deal Days.

4 Grab open-box steals

When someone returns a product to a company or store, it doesn't just get thrown away. It's usually repackaged and sold as either an open-box or refurbished item, and these products can be had at a heavily discounted rate. For example, Apple's Certified Refurbished Store contains items with new batteries, external casing, and extensive testing conducted. But, you can snag an Apple product at a few hundred dollars off by going with a refurbished model. For more broad discounts, Best Buy's open box program is particularly great. You can find everything from cameras, to smartphones, to laptops at a discount that looks to good to be true. If you're going to go with an open box item from Best Buy, consider looking at a physical retail store. You'll get to evaluate the products condition for yourself and make a more informed decision.

5 Stay tuned to our Prime Day coverage

The above tips will help you find great deals during Prime Big Deal Days on your own, but we're here to help you find the greatest savings. You can follow us on Twitter/X for the latest deals or check out our Prime Day hub. We'll be providing round-the-clock coverage of the best deals all next week, so stay tuned to make sure you don't miss out on unbelievable savings.