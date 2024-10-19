The SBC (single-board computer) market has exploded over the past several years. Ever since the Raspberry Pi debuted and sparked new interest in the field, many competitors have risen to capitalize on that interest. These include Odroid, Orange Pi, Banana Pi, and others.

Someone unfamiliar with the options may wonder what sets Raspberry Pi apart from Odroid and other popular SBCs. There are sometimes more differences than similarities, so let’s look at the most significant differentiating characteristics.

Varying types of hardware and levels of performance

Intel to Arm, Broadcom to Rockchip

Raspberry Pi typically uses a Broadcom system-on-a-chip (SoC), which combines Arm CPUs and GPUs into a single package. These SoCs offer modest performance and a good balance between performance and price, but they don’t always feature the latest technology.

For example, the Raspberry Pi 5 lags in its Ethernet support, offering Gigabit Ethernet when others support 2.5Gb Ethernet. It is also limited to Bluetooth 5.0, which was released in 2016.

That technology has advanced to Bluetooth 5.4, but few (if any) SBCs support that newer version. Radxa’s X4 supports Bluetooth 5.2, while the Orange Pi 5 Max supports Bluetooth 5.3.

Some SBCs, such as Odroid, often don’t include wireless modules on the board, requiring a separate dongle or M.2 chip to provide that support.

Also, Raspberry Pi’s CPU performance often lags behind that of its competitors. The Rockchip and Amlogic SoCs favored by Odroid and Orange Pi can outperform the Broadcom chip, as can the Intel Alder Lake N chipset used in x86-based SBCs.

Software and operating system support

OS and available software packages can be spotty for some SBCs

The Raspberry Pi is compatible with a wide variety of operating systems and software packages. The official operating system, Raspberry Pi OS, is based on Debian Linux, but many other Linux distributions and software packages work great with the SBC. You can even run Android on a Raspberry Pi, and there has been success in getting Windows 11 to run on the Pi.

Odroid also supports various Linux distributions, such as Ubuntu and Arch Linux. However, it does not have its own distribution, nor do most of the other alternative SBCs available. Also, since it has a smaller user base, you won’t find the software support as extensive as that of the Raspberry Pi.

Other SBCs, like Radxa, Orange Pi, and Banana Pi, can be hit or miss on software support. You may find an SBC that lacks regular updates or community software support because of its smaller user base.

Differently sized ecosystem and community

More popular options, like Raspberry Pi, offer more community support

Source: Unplash

Thanks to marketing and its budget-friendly price point, the Raspberry Pi has a vast community of developers, educators, and hobbyists behind it. This results in a wealth of documentation, forums, and third-party accessories to extend the SBC’s capabilities.

Odroid may have a smaller community, but it’s a dedicated one. Odroid hardware is usually viewed as appealing to the power user, so the ecosystem reflects that with accessory options that bring the SBC more powerful and capable accessories than other choices.

Other SBCs have community sizes that vary significantly. The Banana Pi, for example, has a very strong following, while other choices are more niche. This translates into fewer accessories and third-party support than you’ll get with a Raspberry Pi.

Use-case scenarios can differ dramatically

From beginner to advanced user, educational use to industrial

Image Credit: Particle

The various SBC options also cater to use-case scenarios that can differ significantly. For instance, the Raspberry Pi is best for beginners and educational purposes, including learning to code and robotics. The SBC is also widely used in DIY hobbyist projects.

Turning to Odroid, we find a selection of SBCs geared more towards higher performance needs. These boards can handle workloads that might be too slow on Raspberry Pi, like AI development, but the PCIe bus on the Raspberry Pi 5 is allowing it to catch up somewhat.

Other SBCs are custom-designed to excel at networking tasks, like acting as powerful and capable NAS servers. Still others are solid choices for specific industrial applications.

Pricing and availability vary greatly

Niche SBCs can be difficult to source; others are readily available from online retailers

Finally, the pricing and availability of various SBCs reflect how popular the boards are. Options like the Raspberry Pi Zero can be found at popular retailers for less than $20, while the Raspberry Pi 5 starts at around $50.

Some SBCs, like the Orange Pi and Banana Pi, are priced competitively with Raspberry Pi. These can often be found at the more popular online retailers, too.

The more powerful options, like Odroid and Radxa SBCs, tend to push their price points higher because of the more powerful hardware. These boards are also not typically available from as many retailers as the Raspberry Pi, sometimes requiring more searching.

A single-board-computer for (almost) every purpose

You may not find an SBC suitable for everything in your computing repertoire, but there is a wealth of options. These pint-sized computers can pack a punch and serve well as development boards, media servers, and retro gaming emulators. The question you have to answer is which option best suits what you want to do.