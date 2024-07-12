Key Takeaways Microsoft's graveyard of discontinued gadgets includes the doomed Kin, low-priced yet crippled by data plan costs.

Xbox Kinect's decline was marked by limited functionality, leading to cancelation.

Microsoft's Lumia lineup could have been amazing, if only the company had been more proactive in adding more apps to the Windows Phone OS.

From quirky software that couldn’t attract many users to underwhelming hardware with lackluster features, there’s no shortage of apps and gadgets in the tech graveyard. Microsoft, like other tech giants, has its fair share of discontinued products that could have taken the world by storm if only the company had tried to improve them.

While Cortana and Windows Movie Maker are often cited as the top examples of products discontinued by Microsoft, the company also has quite a lot of hardware that died early deaths. So, in this article, we’ll go over five of the best discontinued gadgets that could have changed the world, had Microsoft invested just a little more time and effort into them.

5 Microsoft Kin

A project doomed from the very beginning

Close

Before its eventual release in 2010, Microsoft Kin had a rather long development cycle. Unfortunately, many of its initial features were neutered when the project’s lead switched in the middle of its development phase. But that wasn’t the only reason why Kin failed.

Even with the terrible app support, the Kin ONE and TWO were reasonably priced at $50 and $100, respectively. Unfortunately, it was Verizon’s mandatory two-year contract for data services that drove the final nail in the devices’ coffins. Since the network carrier’s contract required you to spend $70 every month on the devices, the devices ended up costing an additional $1,680 over the time frame of two years. That’s a price so exorbitant it makes Apple’s products look like budget devices.

In the end, Microsoft discontinued the first generation Kin devices months after their release. Although the company tried to make amends with the second-gen Kin m lineup, the damage was already done and by 2011, the Kin devices ended up biting the dust.

4 Xbox Kinect

A gimmicky device made worse by Microsoft’s attempts to force its adoption