AMD's AM4 socket has completely changed motherboard and CPU compatibility. Enduring for a decade, it put to rest the idea that you needed a new socket for every new generation of CPU. Although the socket has seen new CPUs in the past few years, the last generation for AM4 was released in 2020, and it's high time to upgrade.

5 PCIe 5.0 devices and storage

The fastest SSDs are on newer boards