Apple previewed iOS 17, the company's upcoming operating system upgrade for iPhones, at WWDC this summer. We've been testing it in beta all summer, but now that the company has held its annual September event, we're that much closer to public release. Generally, iPhones made in 2018 or newer are compatible with the new update, but you can find the full list of compatible devices here.

Though there are a lot of small tweaks and changes in iOS 17, there are also some features that have the potential to be game-changing. And if you don't know where to start, you can check out these five features.

1 StandBy Mode

Perhaps the most intuitive feature coming to your iPhone with iOS 17 is StandBy mode, which essentially turns your iPhone into a smart display. When connected to a charger and mounted horizontally, your iPhone will switch to an interface reminiscent of nightstand mode on the Apple Watch. It can show things like the time, clock, alarms, calendar, media controls, and more. If you have a currently running Live Activity, you can track that, too. This feature will be great for people who have MagSafe iPhone mounts on their desk or nightstand, but it might not be for everyone.

Apple brought some color and customization to the Lock Screen with iOS 16, but with iOS 17, it's bringing that same style to your calls. Contact Posters allow you to customize the way your name and photo appear on another phone, kind of like an advanced version of caller ID. Of course, this will only work between iPhones updated to the latest iOS 17 version. However, it's great because it can allow you to select the photo, name, typeface, style, and pronouns that best match how you identify. To help you out, we've created a guide to creating a Contact Posters.

3 iMessage app drawer

Regardless of your opinion, Apple's shift within the iMessage app will greatly affect the way you use its flagship messaging service — that is, if you happen to use iMessage frequently. Previously, Apple had a slider that lived above the text box in iMessage that housed all of your iMessage apps and separated them from the Photos app since it was probably used more frequently than the others. However, in iOS 17, all of your iMessage apps will be housed in a singular app library of sorts within iMessage. After updating, one of the first things you'll want to do is customize your app library in iMessage to best suit your needs.

4 NameDrop

Source: Apple

We've been able to play around with iOS 17 features for a while thanks to public and developer betas, but some features aren't as useful until a worldwide rollout of iOS 17 commences. That includes NameDrop, which is a new way to share your contact information with others quickly and simply. It's built on the backbone of Contact Posters and AirDrop, so you'll want to create your Contact Poster before trying this feature.

After everything is set up, all you have to do is hold your iPhone close to someone else's to share your Contact Poster and other information. You can also choose which phone numbers or email addresses are transferred, which is a nice touch. If you're used to carrying around business cards or sharing digital links, this feature could change the way you network.

5 SharePlay

SharePlay gets a boost with iOS 17, and it's another feature that will benefit from the update's widespread availability. Previously, to start a SharePlay with somebody, you had to wrestle through the nuances of sharing via iMessage or FaceTime. This process works alright when you're sharing with someone remotely, but it's quite convoluted when the person you're sharing with is right next to you.

With iOS 17, SharePlay gets the same treatment as AirDrop and NameDrop. To start a SharePlay on iOS 17, you can simply hold your iPhone right next to your friend's iPhone and instantly start enjoying media together. It's a great alternative to audio sharing, which is limited to Apple and Beats headphones.

What's coming later this year

As usual, not every flagship feature will be available in the initial version of iOS 17. One of the most highly-anticipated iOS 17 additions is the Journal app, which is a new Apple app that aims to help you keep track of your daily life. This isn't available at launch, and Apple says it's coming later this year. So, while there are many cool iOS 17 features that you can try right now, keep in mind that more will be coming as the year continues.