Our internet connections are how we work, play, and socialize, and with so much of our lives being online, it's never been more important to have a good router. For those of us who can use fiber optic broadband, that's usually all we need, but everyone else will need a high-speed modem to connect to the wider internet. That could be a 5G cellular router if your home isn't in a cabled area, but most of the time, it will mean a cable or DSL modem to hook your home up to the web. Your internet service provider (ISP) will try to rent you equipment, but you can save a small fortune by buying your own high-speed modem. Modems are less complex than routers in that you only need to check a few things before picking one up, so let's get informed.

5 If you need a DSL, cable or 5G modem

This depends on what internet package you have from your ISP

Before you consider replacing your ISP modem with a third-party high-speed modem, you need to know what kind of connection you have. Most broadband connections in the US are provided by cable internet, which uses the same coaxial cables from cable TV to bring the internet signals into your home. Since it has over 80% of the market, it's easier to find a standalone modem that will work with your connection, with prices from $50 to $250 depending on the features you need. Fiber internet uses a different type of modem, called an ONT, and you want to use the one your ISP provides, so you don't really have to worry about upgrading or replacing it.

Cellular home internet is becoming more popular, and again, you probably want to use the one your cellular carrier provides. It's just simpler; the setup for transferring cellular internet to another modem is complicated, and it's harder to find 5G-capable models. If you're stuck with DSL because of where you live, your internet connection comes over the copper wires that also handle wired phone calls, and it's generally best to stick with the ISP-provided modem.

4 Compatibility with your ISP

Not every modem will work with your internet plan

Once you know what type of modem you need, the most important thing to figure out is which models are supported by your ISP. Cable providers like Xfinity or Cox will need a cable modem that supports the DOCSIS standard to get the speeds your plan offers. Not every cable modem is supported by every carrier, so you'll have to check in with them before making any purchases. Otherwise, you'll be returning your new shiny modem to the store.

Here are a few links to the major ISPs with their approved modem models:

Some providers, notably AT&T, will not let you use your own modem even if you ask nicely, so it's also worth checking with your ISP to see if you can use your own equipment.

3 Standalone or combo

Do you want a modem or an all-in-one modem/router

Source: Frunze103 via Wikimedia Commons A dial-up modem used to connect to the internet over phone lines.

In this age of wireless connectivity, it's sometimes easy to forget that our devices don't directly connect to the wider internet. They need a device to translate the web of websites, networks, and physical connections between countries and servers into a form that our devices can use. For most broadband users, that's a modem, short for modulator-demodulator. It translates your outgoing data into a form that can travel the web, receive incoming signals, and turn those into readable data for your devices.

In the days before widespread Wi-Fi, standalone modems were the only way to connect to the internet. Now you can get what's known as a gateway, which is a combo unit that combines a Wi-Fi router and a modem into one box; these are often smaller than having separate devices and, as such, often aren't as powerful. I suggest buying a separate modem and router, because the standards for Wi-Fi change at a different rate to the standards for internet connectivity. Having separate devices means you can upgrade one or the other and not have to replace the whole device when faster connectivity comes out. Plus, not every modem is compatible with every ISP, so you could be stuck with a device that doesn't work if you change service providers.

2 Match your ISP speeds

You'll probably want DOCSIS 3.0 or 3.1

Modems are generally marketed based on the amount of data they can transfer per second, usually in megabits or gigabits. That's handy because it's a direct comparison to the speeds of your internet plan, so shopping for a high-speed modem should be fairly simple. For cable modems, you'll also want to check the DOCSIS number, which is usually DOCSIS 3.1 or 3.0 for recently released modems. DOCSIS 3.1 can support up to 10Gbps download speeds, but you'll want to check in with your ISP to ensure they support the standard or if you need to buy a modem with an earlier version. You'll also want to take a quick look at channel bonding numbers, this shows the number of channels the modem can use simultaneously, and all you really need to know is that one with 32 downstream channels and 8 upstream is better than one with 16 downstream and 4 upstream channels.

1 Ease of use

The setup and management experience is important

High-speed modems are simpler to set up than routers, but that doesn't mean you should gloss over any pain points in setup. While older modems all used a browser-based portal for setup purposes, many newer models come with apps that simplify the process even further. Arris Surfboard devices are some of the easiest to use, as the app does the hard work for you. Any 5G modem will also likely be app-controlled, and you should get the one supplied by your ISP because that ensures compatibility with the network. Likewise, for fixed wireless, satellite, or DSL, you're likely stuck with the modem the provider gives you, for better or for worse.

Choosing a high-speed modem is simple once you know what you're looking for

The most important thing to know before looking for a high-speed modem is if it will be compatible with your internet plan. You'll want to look on your ISP's website for how to use a third-party modem, and it'll give you a list of compatible gear for your chosen internet package speeds. And don't forget, many of the best modems are standalone, meaning they don't handle network routing or Wi-Fi. For that, you'll want a good Wi-Fi router or mesh router kit.