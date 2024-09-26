Ever since the age of computing started, technological advancements have come by leaps and bounds. Some of these became foundational technologies, changing how we do things forever, while others were temporary fixes before the next big thing came on. But as time went on, these technologies were either replaced or integrated into other devices, and I think that's a shame. Some of these still have a place in the marketplace today, even if the companies that made them have moved on. With nostalgia biting hard and many of these technologies firmly passing into the retro realm, let's explore what could be.

4 The iPod

The click wheel navigation is still unmatched

The iPod hasn't been off the market long, but with a resurgence in digital music players, it's ripe for a comeback. I disagree that it's a relic of an era gone by, but more like a familiar friend that always has the right words to say to you when you meet. Mind you, I'm not talking about the iPod touch or nano, although those were fine devices. The Shuffle can probably stay where it is too, because I never got the hang of using a screenless music player and it would be nigh impossible to use with how much SSD storage could be stuffed into the chassis.

No, I mean the iPod everyone thinks of at first, whether it's the Classic or the slightly smaller Mini, with the absolutely phenomenal Click Wheel. Now, those early iPod models had a custom hard drive, with either 1.8-inch HDDs for the Classic or 1-inch HDDs for the Mini. Yes, spinning disks in your pocket, prone to damage at any time. With today's miniaturized SSDs, the iPod could have terabytes of music on it, and if you add Siri for easy searching, it could be a perfect media player again. That's why many, like our own Brady Snyder, have modded the iPod Classic to give them modern features like SSD storage, Bluetooth, and USB-C connectivity. Apple might have no interest in a new iPod touch, but surely they can see the appeal of a retro classic's return.

The Microsoft Zune

It wasn't quite the iPod-killer but it was awesome

Ahh, the Zune. Microsoft's ill-fated attempt at taking on the mighty iPod failed, but what a spectacular failure it was. I loved it, with its futuristic, minimalist UI taking up most of the device's front, even if the 'wheel' for navigation was hiding a four-way D-pad instead. The early hints of what would be Windows Phone began on the Zune, as did aspects of Windows 8 and Xbox. The device only lasted three generations, with the latter two both featuring flash memory. I remember it having more storage than my Sony Ericsson Cybershot phone, which I'd bought to play MP3s as a secondary feature, but I always wanted a Zune.

Sure, it had DRM issues at the time, but the hardware was great. Imagine what a modern version could do, running a slimmed-down version of Windows. Thousands of music and video files stored on a pocketable device with high-res audio and video. Okay, that sounds a lot like a new Windows Phone, but the appeal is to have something that isn't your phone, something dedicated to music.