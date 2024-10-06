The cloud storage market is huge, and Dropbox is right near the top of the heap, with only Google Drive having more market share. While Dropbox's ease of use can't really be argued against, it is lacking in some areas, and the paltry 2GB of free storage without paying ever-increasing monthly premiums lags behind the competition. Even if you were a paying customer, the company has ended its unlimited tier after a few users abused their goodwill, and you might be looking for an alternative. To tide you over while you save for your own NAS to wean off cloud storage, here are a few other file-sharing services that give a more generous level of storage capacity for free.

Related Best cloud storage services in 2024 There's no shortage of cloud service providers in the computing world, but here are the ones I recommend checking out in 2023.

5 Mega.io

One of the biggest names in cloud storage

Close

Mega has a rather storied past in the file-sharing market, mainly due to the larger-than-life persona of its founder, Kim Dotcom. What's also large is the amount of free storage you get on Mega, with a whopping 50GB just for signing up. That's a lot of files to save and share and has me rethinking my iCloud subscription right now. What sets Mega apart is native apps to upload on PC, Mac, mobile, and Linux, and a well-known set of security and privacy features, like your files being encrypted before they hit the company's servers, using a zero-knowledge encryption model.

That means your files are safer than many other cloud providers, and you also get end-to-end encryption while sharing files with anyone. You can set your mobile devices to back up their camera roll automatically, or folders from your desktop PC. It also comes with a few collaborative tools, like Mega chat, and the ability to schedule video meetings, all from the app or web dashboard.

mega See at Mega

4 Mediafire

One of the quickest ways to share files online

Mediafire probably isn't the best option for long-term digital storage, but it's fantastic for quick file sharing with friends or family. Signing up for the free tier gives you a pretty decent 10GB of storage, and the web-based uploader works well enough. One of the useful features is the ability to create upload links to share, so that the person you give the link to can upload things to your account. That's going to come in handy during family trips, where you want to pool photos and videos in one place. However, the 10GB storage quota is the service's big hook for free users, as you have to deal with an ad-riddled experience without subscribing. Or you could use an adblocker while sharing things on Mediafire and not have to deal with the annoyances.

Mediafire See at Mediafire

3 Box

Business-friendly features and a 10GB limit for free