There are a lot of different programs out there these days, some cost money but some are free, or at least offer free versions. There is a program for almost anything you could ever think of on a PC, but they are not all created equally. Some programs are not quite as helpful as they should be. This is why it is always best to try and find a free option when possible, so at least you're not out of pocket if it doesn't work out.

While everyone's opinion may differ on some of the programs every PC should have in 2024, there is no denying there is a core of programs that everyone can benefit from. In this article, we are going to take a look at some of the programs that everyone can benefit from, whether a novice or a more experienced PC user.

5 Revo Uninstaller

Uninstall and remove unwanted software from your PC

Revo Uninstaller makes the task of uninstalling any unwanted software on your PC or laptop a breeze. It will also clean up leftover folders and registry entries that sometimes the Windows program remover may leave behind. It is easy to use, just download it and run it, and you will be greeted with a list of installed programs. Simply click the one you want to get rid of the hit uninstall. It is worth mentioning the free version also comes with a few other cleaning tools to help fine-tune your PC or laptop.

4 VLC

A media player made easy

Ever had Windows Media Player not play a video file, or worse, try and charge you to download a codec, so you could play it? Well, not anymore! VLC is a free media player that plays most media files out there, both video and audio. It is compatible with Android, Windows, macOS and Linux. It is completely free and has no ads, spyware, or tracking, so it is a welcome addition to any PC.

3 Grammarly

Grammar and spell-checking

Grammarly can be downloaded on both Windows and macOS and also has browser extensions for some of the more popular browsers. The free version offers spell-checking and even some insights into your overall grammar. Once you have it installed, it will underline your text in different colors depending on the issue. Simply click the underlined text and accept or dismiss the suggestion it offers.

2 Brave

Secure, fast, and private web browsing

Next, we have the Brave web browser. Brave is going to allow you to search the internet faster and safer than most browsers. It will automatically block ads and trackers, has an inbuilt VPN, and offers private search as standard. Best of all, should you want to, you can easily import bookmarks and passwords from other browsers in no time. It also has some other pretty impressive customization and features for those looking for a bit more than your standard browser.

1 HWiNFO

Monitor your PC hardware with ease

HWiNFO is a program no PC should be without. This will allow you to monitor all your PC hardware, verify what it is, and give you plenty of details. It may look a bit confusing at first, but once you get the hang of it, it's amazing. You can easily check your component's temps, clock speeds and so much more.

The PC or laptop you deserve

You should be able to enjoy your PC or laptop without having to jump through a bunch of hoops. Windows ads are bad enough, we shouldn't have to deal with unnecessary programs as well. The programs listed above will help you to get the most from your device and, best of all, they are all free or have free versions. Most of them are also quite easy to use, and they really will make your experience a bit more enjoyable.

While it seems like we shouldn't have to do such things to use our PCs and laptops to their full capabilities, let us just be thankful they do exist and can help us. Too many times we are now seeing new PCs and laptops come loaded with bloatware from their manufacturer, and it's just not right! Utilizing free tools is becoming a must for everyone!