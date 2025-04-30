If you're paying attention to the video game industry, you know there's always a good crop of video games to be excited about each new month. For the upcoming month of May 2025, there's a massive release that many people, including me, are excited about. But it's not the only significant release of the month, so I put together this list of the games I'm most excited about over the month.

5 Shotgun Cop Man

May 1, 2025 - PC, Nintendo Switch