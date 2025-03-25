Laptops are incredibly feature-rich in our current day and age. Besides upgradability, they can rival desktops in terms of their functionality, but not every feature is worth forking over your hard-earned cash for. Most of these are quite easy to ignore if you don't plan on using them, but you should think twice if you're planning on paying a little extra for a laptop with any of these 5 gimmicky laptop features.

5 Mechanical keyboards

Totally unnecessary

Some laptop keyboards have mechanical features, but that's not what I'm referring to here. I'm referring to the implementation of a mechanical switch rather than the usual membrane or scissor-style mechanism. Mechanical keyboards are great for consistent keystrokes while typing and gaming, but for laptop use, they just add bulk and unnecessary cost.

If you're using your laptop for gaming and some extra bulk and thickness doesn't bother you, then by all means, knock yourself out. For the majority of other use cases, however, there's simply no reason to buy a laptop for its mechanical keyboard. Even today's membrane boards are perfectly usable and provide a good typing experience.

4 Touchscreen displays

Extra cost and gloss, for what?

Before you pull out your pitchforks and begin penning a very angry response in the comments: 2-in-1 laptops do exist for a reason. People do use them, and touchscreens are not only a viable input method for a ton of different applications, but are actually preferred for things like drawing. With that said, if it's not one of the core features you're looking for in a laptop, there's simply no reason to buy one that has a touchscreen.

Most touchscreens feature a glossy finish due to the nature of how touch-sensitive displays are made, and while some laptops try and mitigate this with an anti-glare or matte coating, the viewing experience is still compromised if you have any kind of light behind you. Not only this, but the extra cost associated with a touchscreen makes the device much more expensive than it otherwise might be. If you're not pulling out your stylus often, and you don't plan on using any kind of tablet mode, skip the touchscreen.

3 Enhanced speaker systems

They will always be bad

If you need good audio, you might be tempted to reach for a laptop that features some kind of branded audio system inside. Whether it's Dolby, Harmon Kardon, or another brand, any claims about "better audio" can pretty much be discarded. These systems might make the audio louder due to the sheer number of speakers included, but it certainly won't sound good enough to spend extra on. If you're planning on consuming a lot of content and audio is important to you, you'll get so much more mileage out of a nice pair of headphones than any kind of special integrated speaker system.

2 High resolution displays

Anything over 1440p is overkill