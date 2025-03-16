Make no bones about it: the GPU market is still a mess, even after the initial launch of RX 9000 cards. Stock has never been worse for those who buy online, and even big box stores can’t keep cards on the shelves for long.

If you’re itching for a GPU upgrade this year, but aren’t willing to shell out big money above MSRP to secure one, then buying used is an excellent option. It does depend on what you’re upgrading from, whether you’re parting together a brand-new system or upgrading from your old reliable. Not all used cards are created equal, but securing a discount on any of these 5 GPUs on the pre-owned market will certainly be worth your while in 2025.

5 GTX 1080 Ti

For the right price, this thing can still game