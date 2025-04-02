As I've begun to build up my home network with more and more devices, I've needed to take careful considerations in the deployment of every part of it. Along the way, I've made plenty of mistakes. Some of which were entirely avoidable, and could've been mitigated with a little more foresight. Others I couldn't have possibly seen coming, but the good news is that you, the reader, can learn from these 5 choices I regret making in the setup of my home network.

5 Not setting up a mesh network sooner

Much better than the alternatives