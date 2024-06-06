Key Takeaways Ducky Year of the Dragon Edition keyboard is visually stunning and features Cherry MX Purple switches.

Computex is one of the biggest trade shows of the year, and we've been on the show floor checking out some of the craziest up-and-coming tech out there. These are some of the most interesting keyboards that we saw at the show. Ranging from beautiful to ones focused on gamers, there really was everything!

1 Ducky Year of the Dragon Edition keyboard

It easily takes first place

Ducky has always been a standout in the peripherals space, especially for their high-quality mechanical keyboards. At Computex 2024, I encountered what I can confidently say is the best keyboard I've seen overall: the Ducky Year of the Dragon Edition. This keyboard is not just visually stunning but also a limited-edition masterpiece.

The Year of the Dragon Edition features Cherry MX Purple switches and has a unique production number engraved on the right-hand side, making each of the 1,000 units truly one-of-a-kind. Inspired by Qinghua, the 14th-century Chinese blue-and-white porcelain style, the keyboard boasts individually stylized keycaps and an Eternal Knot tassel on the left-hand side, symbolizing Buddhism. Despite its weight, the keyboard itself felt incredibly smooth and pleasant to type on.

This keyboard isn’t just about looks, either. It’s a fully mechanical RGB keyboard with a weighty, premium feel. Given its exclusivity and craftsmanship, it’s no surprise that it stole the show for me. Ducky plans to release it soon, so keep an eye on their social media channels to grab one before they’re gone.

2 Oshid Ceramic keyboard

This one didn't have a specific name, as it's more of a concept device right now

Oshid is a company I hadn't heard of before in the keyboard space, but I was pleasantly surprised by what they had to show at Computex. This particular keyboard is very weighty and cold to the touch, and the reason for that is that the keycaps are ceramic.

As a result, the keys are slightly heavier than you'd expect, but the overall experience is incredibly premium. Plus, ceramic keycaps are pretty rare. This was my first experience of them, and I absolutely loved them. The only downside is that Ceramic costs a lot more than plastic does, and Oshid told me that this could set you back a few hundred dollars when it does eventually launch.

In other words, to buy one of these keyboards is a commitment to style rather than necessarily a commitment to features and impressive hardware. That's not to say it doesn't have good hardware, they just didn't tell me any information about it aside from the keycaps. Still, though, it looks incredible.

3 Oshid Waves keyboard

I'm assuming it's “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” by Hokusai

First and foremost, Oshid informed me that this keyboard isn't really practical in its design and that it's merely a concept. They're exactly right about that, as there's no height differential across the keycaps to feel the highest point of them or any space between them. It's pretty to look at, but you'd never buy one of these if you're serious about using a computer.

However, I absolutely love the design of this keyboard. It looks amazing, and it's something that Oshid seems to be experimenting with a bit. Something like this but with properly shaped keycaps could look fantastic, and I'm holding out hope that the company does something like that. Oshid is pretty active in the custom keycap space, and it shows given the different things they've been experimenting with here.

4 Ducky Fallout Nuka Cola

If you're a fan of Fallout, you'll love this

I don't know much about Fallout, but I do know a good keyboard when I see one. I love the look of the Nuka Cola keyboard, and I think that it's a great piece of fan service. Ducky is a part of the Pro Gamersware group which includes known brands like Noblechairs, so they can also build partnerships with companies that those brands already have. Ducky also tells me that they're working on more partnerships every day of their own accord, meaning that there's very likely more to come.

In this case, I love that the Fallout Ducky keyboard actually shows the variants of Nuka Cola along the number row, as they're the keys a lot of gamers will bind their weapon-switching keys to. It's a lovely piece of fan service that holds up in a great, well-built keyboard.

This is also a keyboard Ducky demonstrated for the first time at Computex, meaning that it hasn't even been properly announced yet. We're expecting a proper announcement from Ducky imminently, but it's a beautiful keyboard that really resonated with me. It's not quite as good as the Year of the Dragon Edition, but it is up there.

5 Hello Ganss XS98T

A beautiful keyboard with a screen

Hello Ganss is not a company that I’ve ever heard of before, but the XS98T caught my eye for a few reasons. First, the color scheme is gorgeous; I love the mixture of white, yellow, and blue. Second, the screen on the top right is programmable and reconfigurable, supporting features like GIFs, along with displaying the date, time, and other information.

However, this keyboard has even more up its sleeve. You can detach the screen and replace it with two custom keycaps, and you can also detach the battery from the underside of the keyboard. That detachable battery means you can have a second battery on the go to swap in at any time if you need it, ensuring your keyboard is always charged and ready to go.

This is a gorgeous keyboard with some pretty nifty features, though you will have to import it if you want one. From what I can see, the company doesn’t officially ship outside of Asia aside from on platforms like AliExpress. Nevertheless, it’s a beautiful keyboard!

Computex has a little bit of everything

No matter what tech you're into, Computex has a little bit of everything. There were even RGB PSUs being demonstrated by some companies, so whatever you want, it really is there. Maybe you don't need RGB PSUs (and I'd wager that nobody does), but you'll still find something you like. For me, that was keyboards, as I find unique keyboards really interesting, especially given the unique and creative takes companies can have on them.