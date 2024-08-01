The new Asus ROG Ally X is already shaping up to be one of the best PC gaming handhelds you can buy. I've been using it for about two weeks, and it's a massive upgrade over my standard Asus ROG Ally . The company added a bigger battery — it's actually double the size of the ROG Ally's battery — and a second USB-C port for better connectivity. Still, there's no way I would've survived without pairing the ROG Ally X with a few great accessories. From portable monitors, to peripherals, to power banks, these are five products you'll want to buy to get the most out of your ROG Ally X.

5 Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard and Mouse

For when you want to ditch the controller and put your skills to the test

Let's start this list off with a set of peripherals from Alienware: the Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard and Mouse. The best way to use a gaming handheld like the ROG Ally X is, well, to use it in handheld form. The inbuilt controller is a blast to use, and it's the perfect way to experience a number of excellent games.

However, when you need to maximize your in-game performance and play as competitively as possible, you'll want to ditch the controller for a keyboard and mouse. I'm not much of a competitive e-sports player, but using the Alienware Pro Wireless peripherals immediately made my gameplay better. These are quite expensive and are definitely a luxury, but they can really elevate your experience. After all, it would be a waste to limit the ROG Ally X's dominant AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip and 24GB of memory just to controller mode.

Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard Alienware's Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard is a premium mechanical board for people serious about gaming. It features custom Alienware linear switches that are hot-swappable, full RGB lighting, and up to an 8K Hz polling rate. It's the best Alienware keyboard to date, but it's expensive and faces tough competition in the high-end gaming market. $200 at Dell $200 at Best Buy

Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Dell's Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse is an ultra-light option for gaming. It sports a 4,000 Hz polling rate when used wirelessly via the included 2.4GHz receiver. When used with a cable, the polling rate can reach 8,000 Hz. It weighs under 60 grams, which means you'll hardly notice it's there while you're gaming. $150 at Dell

4 Jsaux Carrying Case

Want to take your ROG Ally X on the go? Now you can

When looking at gaming handheld accessories, you'll need to be wary of compatibility with the ROG Ally X. Asus made this model thicker and heavier, so it might not work with every accessory made for the original ROG Ally and Steam Deck. Although the Jsaux Carrying Case isn't officially made for the ROG Ally X, I personally tried it and confirmed that there's plenty of room. This massive hard shell case can store your ROG Ally X and has a sub-compartment for other accessories, like a mouse, docking station, or power bank.

Jsaux Carrying Case (Large) for gaming handhelds Jsaux's Large Carrying Case for gaming handhelds offers protection and storage for the ROG Ally, Ally X, and Steam Deck. The main compartment holds accessories like battery banks, adapters, and USB hubs. Above that is a padded holder for your gaming handheld, and there's also room to hold SD cards. It's a hard shell case with a rubber handle. $26 at Amazon $30 at JSAUX

3 Ugreen 145W Power Bank

The Asus ROG Ally X has fantastic battery life, but you can maximize it with this portable charger

The new 80Wh battery in the ROG Ally X means that I can get around three hours of intensive gaming on a single charge. Still, I like to carry a high-capacity power bank whenever I leave the house to make sure the gaming never stops. This especially comes in handy on long flights — I do the five-hour New York City to Phoenix run fairly often, and a battery pack is a godsend — or any time you'll be away from a plug for a while. My power bank of choice is the Ugreen 145W Power Bank, which sports a massive 25,000mAh capacity and 100W power delivery over USB-C. It'll be a perfect pairing for your ROG Ally X.

UGREEN 145W Power Bank (25000mAh) $100 $120 Save $20 UGREEN 145W Power Bank offers a 25,000mAh capacity, two-way fast charging, smart digital display, and is perfect for maximizing juice in your Asus ROG Ally X. $100 at Amazon

2 Arzopa Portable Gaming Monitor

This won't break the bank, but it'll give you a bigger screen for mobile gaming