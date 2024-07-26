The mechanical keyboard community is full of people who participate for a variety of different reasons. Some users like to build their own keyboard from scratch, knowing that their board is customized to meet their exact preferences. Others prefer prebuilt mechanical keyboards, owing to their simplicity and reliability. In the past, you might have had to build your own keyboard to get the same level of build quality as if you painstakingly assembled one yourself. Now, that's not the case. Prebuilt mechanical keyboards are of high quality, feature unique designs, and still offer some degree of customization.

That's not to say you shouldn't build your own mechanical keyboard. I look at the best mechanical keyboards as an art piece — there are so many ways to construct them and none of them are right or wrong. Using that analogy, not everyone wants to make artwork themselves. Some people just want to buy art that they like, or in this case, a prebuilt mechanical keyboard that's appealing to them. If that sounds like you, there hasn't been a better time to buy a prebuilt mechanical keyboard than right now. These five emerging trends give buyers more options than ever, no matter what you're looking for.

5 Themed mechanical keyboard designs

You can pick up a keyboard that looks like it belongs in a Nintendo game

Close

Nothing gets me more excited than when I see a mechanical keyboard cross my desk that has an excellent theme. One of my favorite mechanical keyboards of the year is the Lofree Block, which invokes a retro aesthetic and a chunky design. That's not the only stunning themed keyboard we've reviewed at XDA. My colleagues checked out an 8BitDo retro mechanical keyboard that's going to make your desk setup look like it belongs in a Super Mario game, as well as a Year of the Dragon keyboard from Ducky that feels more like a luxury jewelry item than a keyboard.

The Ducky Year of the Dragon Edition keyboard at CES 2024.

Companies are going all-in on mechanical keyboard theming, and I'm here for it. A keyboard with a neat theme can be the thing that ties your entire desk setup together, whether you want it to match a game style you like or whether you simply want it to match your aesthetic. This is one area where prebuilt mechanical keyboards really shine, because it's a lot trickier to apply these kinds of themes to a custom build.

4 PBT keycaps

I'm glad the industry is finally embracing premium materials