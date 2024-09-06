When problems occur with your home network, troubleshooting is always more challenging when your primary internet connection is down. For better or for worse, connectivity is an integral part of our lives, and any disruption is a big deal. Still, there are many common networking issues that you can solve at home before having to call support staff, whether it's a slow connection, a device that won't connect, or a printer that refuses to accept documents to print. Here are five more common networking issues that can be sorted out with minimal effort.

6 Slow internet connection

Do some testing before talking to support

Nobody likes a slow internet connection, whether it's time to browse cat videos, stream your favorite shows, or get your work done, as we do here at XDA. Troubleshooting can be frustrating, as the issue could be many things, and you might not know the possible cause. The first thing to do before further troubleshooting or talking to your ISP's support team is to test a few other devices around your home. That way, you know if the problem is specific to a device or more general, if only parts of your home are having issues, and the types of devices affected. These are all important data points if you need to talk to support, so note your test results in case you need them later.

Check to see if any of your devices are using more bandwidth than usual, such as when downloading large files or performing a major update. Or if a device is still streaming high-resolution video when you thought you'd turned it off, limiting the bandwidth other devices can access. You can also try resetting your network settings and reconnecting to the network to see if that clears the issue. You can also try rebooting your router or mesh network, which often resolves slow internet connection issues.

5 Slow or spotty Wi-Fi

Inconsistent Wi-Fi is terrible, but you can quickly fix it

One of the most common networking issues is also one of the quickest to fix because slow Wi-Fi is often a signal strength issue. The first thing to check is where your router is situated because putting it in the wrong place can lead to Wi-Fi dead zones or inconsistent connections. That was true enough when we only had 2.4GHz bands, but while the newer, faster 5GHz and 6GHz bands are less prone to signal interference, they have a harder time passing through walls or supports. The first spot your internet was installed in is often the easiest for the service tech but the worst for your Wi-Fi signal, so relocate your router if possible.

You can also try changing the channel your Wi-Fi network is operating on, especially if you live in a densely populated area. Most people never change their router settings off default, so you'll probably fight for signal quality with all your neighbors. Changing to a lesser-used band will make everyone's Wi-Fi a little bit better since you will no longer be interfering with each other. It's also possible that your phone or laptop only supports an older Wi-Fi type, but that's less likely unless it's from a few years ago or further. If you still have Wi-Fi issues after relocating your router, it might be time to look into a mesh network, which sets up multiple mini Wi-Fi routers to cover your whole home in stable wireless connectivity.

4 Can't send files to printer

Printers can be troublesome

Printers and networking are two of the most troublesome things to troubleshoot, so the combination is often very frustrating. Thankfully, Windows 11 and recent macOS versions are more stable and can usually handle issues with printers automatically, needing very little user input. Windows 10 and 11 have a printer troubleshooter to run if you get into any issues, but before running it, the simplest fix is often to reboot the printer, computer, and router. Sometimes a fresh connection to the home network is all that's needed, and you can try printing your documents again.

You can also try removing and re-adding your printer, whatever operating system you are running. Reinstalling the driver and software package for your specific printer can also help, so check your manufacturer's help pages to find the downloadable files needed. Windows users can also try stopping the Print Spooler service, then deleting any files found in "C:\Windows\System32\spool\printers" and restarting the Print Spooler again. If none of these steps work, try a direct USB connection to the printer if possible, before contacting their support team.

3 Physical connectivity issues

Hardware connections often fail

One of the more common points of failure in any home network is the physical connections between devices. You might not think this applies to your home if you mostly use Wi-Fi, but the connection to your home and into your router is a physical cable, and cables get damaged relatively easily. I've spent days troubleshooting my home network only to discover a tiny, damaged section of the Ethernet cable between the wall and where I'd moved the router that was causing the issue. I had to pull the entire 30-foot cable to check, and the damaged area was only about a millimeter long; I'd caught it on the carpet stays as I hid the cable behind them.

That's why, when I experience slow internet connectivity, the cables are one of the first things I check. I still reboot my devices first, because I can do that before I stand up, but if the issues are still there, it's time to look at the cables. Look for any holes, scratches or cuts, or even any sharp bends. And if you can't see physical damage, unplug them from your devices and plug them back in again. Sometimes, that simple act will be all that's necessary to get your network running normally.

2 Single device can't connect to network

Issues with individual devices are the most frustrating

If only one device can't connect to your network, it could mean an issue with the device's settings or hardware. First, you can take a few general troubleshooting steps, like seeing if any other devices can connect to the same network. That tells you if the issue is with that device, your networking hardware, or possibly your ISP. Try rebooting your device and router, and see if you still can't connect. Also, try resetting the network settings on your device, as it could be trying to connect using a network address that's already being used by another device.

If your device has drivers for its Wi-Fi connection, you can try reinstalling them and connecting again. Windows or macOS devices could have issues with misconfigured DNS or IP settings, so releasing the computer's IP and clearing the DNS cache can get you back online if that's the issue. Both Windows 11 and macOS have built-in tools to diagnose Wi-Fi and other networking issues and reset any settings back to an OOBE state, which can fix many connection issues by setting them back up as a new connection.

If these quick fixes don't work, it's time for assistance

If your internet connection is still on the fritz, maybe the issue isn't inside your home network. Try looking for the outages page for your ISP; it will tell you if your area is having issues. If not, it's time to contact customer support to see if they know more, or they can walk you through some more in-depth troubleshooting. It could also be that some of your networking hardware is failing, or you might need to check in with your PC manufacturer to determine your replacement options.