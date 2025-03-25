Everyone knows what a classic NES looks like, down to its iconic controller, but not all Nintendo consoles were stand-alone. Some of the most interesting parts of Nintendo’s hardware history were the things that came later—add-ons and expansions that made those systems do more than they were originally built for. While the expansion port on the bottom of the NES is infamous for never being used, other systems like the Japanese Famicom and Super Famicom did have extension add-ons.

Some gave consoles access to entirely new libraries of games, including Zelda titles you may not even know existed. Some introduced rewritable storage, online services, or other features years before they went mainstream. Others brought Nintendo's Game Boy libraries to the big screen. And a few were just ambitious failures with ideas that were never fully realized.

They weren’t just accessories. These sub-consoles changed how people used their systems — sometimes extending their lives by years and sometimes unlocking content that would’ve been impossible otherwise. Here’s a closer look at five of Nintendo’s most interesting hardware expansions — and the different paths those systems could’ve taken, depending on where you were and what you plugged in.

Related When FBI raids and a rare SNES cheat device collided: The Game Wizard’s mysterious history The Game Wizard exemplifies why retro gaming is as much about stories as it is about the hardware

Famicom Disk System (1986)

Bringing rewritable storage to consoles