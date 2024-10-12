Notepad on Windows has been a mainstay app of Microsoft's operating system since 1983. Thanks to a recent Windows 11 update, there are plenty of new features to take advantage of. Whether you need to jot down some notes during class or finally write that novel you've been dreaming of, Notepad is a solid app to consider.

Granted, while apps like Notepad++ and OneNote offer far more powerful features, Notepad's simplicity usually wins out, making it ideal for quick tasks. It also has a few really useful features which may surprise you!

5 Tabs

Before an update in March 2023, the only way to manage multiple topics and instances of Notepad was to have several different windows open. The update introduced a handy '+' icon at the top of Notepad, finally adding tabs to the app.

The tabs are similar to what you would see in Microsoft Edge or File Explorer. Clicking the '+' icon opens a new note in a separate tab, allowing you to easily switch between them. You can also rearrange them by clicking and dragging a tab if you wish. This feature is perfect for multi-taskers! For those who may be writing a book or guide, each chapter could be managed in its own separate tab.

4 Emojis

Introduced as part of a Windows 11 update in February 2022, pressing the Windows and period (.) key combination allows you to pick and choose from a wide array of emojis to place in your Notepad file. Having these in Notepad can be incredibly useful for visual representations, such as to-do lists and as shorthand for certain reminders. For example, if you have a shopping list, you could add an emoji that reflects what you're planning to buy.

3 Spell-check

In July 2024, a Windows 11 update brought spell-check to Notepad. This feature works much like it does when using other writing apps like Microsoft Word. If you misspell something, a red line will appear under the incorrect word. If you right-click it, you'll be given several correction options from which you can choose.

This update also introduced autocorrect, so that any incorrect words will be automatically corrected as you type. You can enable both of these features by going to Notepad's settings.

2 Dark mode

Notepad finally got a face lift in December 2021 with the introduction of Dark Mode. You can enable Dark Mode by going to Notepad's settings and turning it on. Alternatively, you can set it to match the Windows 11 theme.

Dark Mode is a nice option that can be especially helpful when you're using the app late at night, and also generally reduces eye strain.

1 Right to left order

Right-to-left (RTL) text support has been part of Notepad for years, but a recent update made it much easier to enable it. For languages such as Arabic and Hebrew, it's an essential feature. Previously, you could only do this by holding Ctrl + right shift key combo, but there's now an additional method to quickly apply the formatting.

Simply highlight any text, then right-click. Towards the bottom of the drop-down menu, you'll see a right-to-left reading order option. Tap this, and you'll have the selected text in its correct format.

Notepad is still one of the best free writing apps on Windows

For an app that's been available since 1983, you'd think there was nothing more that could be added or refined in Notepad, but Microsoft continues to surprise us. With recent updates introducing spellchecking, tabs, better language support, and more, Notepad remains a fantastic app that does what it says on the tin.

If you're a Microsoft 365 subscriber and regularly use OneNote, Notepad is a great lightweight alternative for those times when you need to quickly jot something down. If you've left Notepad by the wayside recently, these five features are a strong reminder that the app will likely be a useful part of Windows for another 40 years.