If you have just obtained your 3D printer and have an idea of something to print, you need some essential software tools for 3D printing to bring that idea to life. You might not always create your files from scratch, but you can download them from 3D printing websites like Thingiverse, Myminifactory, Printables, Makerworld, and many others. However, you need to be familiar with a 3D modeling program to create or adjust the files you downloaded.

Also, you need a 3D slicer to convert the 3D model into a G-code that you send to the 3D printer. Various 3D printing software is available, and a good one should have the tools for creating 3D printable models, slicing, editing STL files, or repairing meshes. Below are my favorites, which I use for different purposes.

5 FreeCAD

Free 3D printing software

FreeCAD is a free and open-source 3D printing tool for designing 3D models ready for 3D printing. It runs on Windows, Mac, and Linux and utilizes a parametric design approach. That is, you can adjust and make changes to your 3D model at any stage of the design process without affecting the structural integrity of the file. Unlike other 3D modeling software with the menu bar and tools arranged there, FreeCAD organizes the tools in Workbenches, each providing specific tools for a particular purpose. For 3D printing, you will find the tools in the part design workbench.

Any design you create using the tools in the part design workbench will be solid and 3D printable. FreeCAD also supports file formats like STL and OBJ, which are the standard file formats for 3D printing.

4 Cura

Popular slicing software