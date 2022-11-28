The MacBook Air has been one of the best sales going for Cyber Monday weekend, even among all the other great Cyber Monday laptop deals. If you snapped one up, then you'll want to get a case or sleeve to complete the package. Luckily, five of our favorite MacBook Air cases and sleeves are even cheaper for Cyber Monday, meaning you can keep the deals going.

Each of these discounted sleeves and cases are on our list of the best MacBook Air cases for 2022. They also run the gamut from handsome and understated to brimming with personality. Let's dive in!

Inateck Laptop Sleeve

Inateck Laptop Sleeve $16 $21 Save $5 This Inateck sleeve is a great option for anyone looking for a slim, handsome place to store your MacBook. It also comes with an accessory bag and an extra pocket to store cables, chargers, and battery packs. $16 at Amazon

This Inateck sleeve is a simple, but handsome option that will compliment the elegance of your shiny new MacBook Air. It's soft to keep your MacBook safe and secure on the go. It also comes with an added accessory case and extra pocket for any cables or chargers you need to tote along.

Tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve

Tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve $20 $26 Save $6 You can pick up this sleeve in four different colors to express some extra style. There are also reinforced corners and padding to make sure your MacBook Air stays snug and safe. $20 at Amazon

This protective sleeve scored high among our picks for its ample protection and customization. There are four colors to choose from, and you get reinforced corners to keep your laptop safe during any unfortunate falls. Plus, there's padding inside to make sure your MacBook Air stays nice and snug.

Mosiso Hard Shell Cover

Mosiso Hard Shell Cover $12 $15 Save $3 If you're looking for some protection that you can truly customize, this is it. This hard shell cover is made for the MacBook Air M2 (2022) and it comes in more than 40 different colors. $12 at Amazon

Sometimes, you just want the peace of mind of knowing your laptop won't suffer any dings or scratches while you're out and about no matter what. That's where this hard shell case, which comes in 40 different colors, comes in. This shell attaches to the lid and bottom of your MacBook Air, ensuring it takes any abuse that might come your way.

Finpac Hard Sleeve

FINPAC Hard Sleeve Finpac Hard Sleeve $20 $30 Save $10 If you really want to stand out from the crowd, this hard shell case will offer up protection and unique style. Pick from solid colors or wild patterns, but you'll save either way. $20 at Amazon

Okay, this one is definitely for wild styles. While you can pick it up in solid colors, there are some pretty sweet-looking galaxy-esque styles to choose from. Otherwise, this is a hard shell case that will make sure your MacBook Air stays safe through scrapes and falls while you're on the road.

Tangbolibo Laptop Case

Tangbolibo Laptop Sleeve $10 $13 Save $3 This sleeve is great for when you're on the go. It comes with a handle and a strap for easy carrying. Plus it's available in four different colors, to boot. $10 at Amazon

If you don't want to just toss your MacBook Air in your backpack when you're out and about, then this laptop sleeve is where it's at. It's a dedicated bag for your laptop, coming with a long strap and handle on board. It's also available in four colors, meaning you can get pretty expressive if that's your thing.

If we were choosing ...

So which should you go with? If we were picking, we'd go with the Inateck sleeve combined with the Mosiso hard shell cover. With this combination, you're getting a low-profile sleeve that you can easily toss in a bag while making sure your MacBook Air is also protected from scrapes and scratches when it's out of the sleeve.

Of course, you can't go wrong with any of these picks. There's a reason they made our list of the best cases and sleeves for the MacBook Air, after all. No matter what, you'll be saving a few more bucks, which is the point of Cyber Monday, anyhow.