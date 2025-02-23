Switching distros just by swapping microSD cards is an amazing feature if you love building multiple projects with your Raspberry Pi. Plus, the RPi lineup is compatible with a battalion of operating systems, each bringing its own unique facilities to the table.

With the newer Raspberry Pi boards packing more firepower than ever, you can even use them to build a fully-functional PC. So, here’s a quick list of the best operating systems you can pair with your Raspberry Pi-flavored desktop.

Related 10 best operating systems for Raspberry Pi 5 Unsure about which OS you should use with your Raspberry Pi 5? Here are ten operating systems worth running on the palm-sized system

5 Ubuntu

Perfect for newcomers to the Linux space