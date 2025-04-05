Most PC products that hit the market are under some level of scrutiny, but most of the time, a lot of them come and go without a terrible amount of discussion. When a product does strike a chord with consumers though, it sticks like old thermal paste, especially if the response is negative. All publicity isn't necessarily good publicity with regard to PC products, and these five designs were so controversial, they'll forever live in the minds of enthusiasts.

5 12VHP Connector

RTX 40 and 50 series

Starting off with a hot one (pun intended), the 12VHP is more of a standard than a product itself, but since it's so closely tied to the RTX 40 and 50 series cards, it's difficult to ignore. In an effort to streamline power delivery to their cards, Nvidia began using the 12VHP connector starting with the 40 series, and while the standard existed before then, it was only in mainstream use once these cards launched.

Not only did this require a new power cable or dongle to use, but it was also woefully unreliable, causing a string of catastrophic failures to occur on RTX 4090 cards shortly after their release. Slightly bending the connector or not seating it fully would be the primary reason suspected for these failures. Now, normal PCIe 6 and 8-pin power connectors can and do melt, but their failure rate seems to be a lot lower under normal operation. The same string of melting events would occur with the release of the 5090 as well. Nvidia are running these GPUs very close to the higher end of what the 12VHP cable is rated for, and combined with a poorly designed connector, you get melted plastic and a lot of unhappy customers.

4 GTX 970

Misrepresented memory bandwidth

The GTX 970 was a fairly positively reviewed card at launch. It was lauded for its value, low temps and great efficiency, but that would all come crashing back down on Nvidia shortly after release. The total usable VRAM buffer was reported as 4GB, but after users complained that the cards would never go over the 3.5GB threshold, things became suspicious. As it would turn out, Nvidia had been misreporting the specs of the 970, and it didn't just come down to VRAM. ROPs and L2 cache were also misreported and were changed before release.

The result was heavy backlash and eventually a class action lawsuit, which would result in a settlement wherein Nvidia would have to pay buyers of the GTX 970 $30, which was the amount they agreed represented the delta in performance that consumers thought they would be getting when they made their purchases.

3 NZXT H1

A very real fire hazard

NZXT have been a household name in PC hardware for a long time, and with their H1, they made their foray into ITX small-form-factor PC cases. Its small size was impressive, and it resembled a router more than a PC case in its overall footprint. Included in the case was a PCIe riser that allowed for the graphics card to be installed vertically, as is required for cases of this size and shape.

Unfortunately, this riser, manufactured by NZXT themselves, was faulty. And it wasn't just a little bit faulty, it was very faulty. Mounting of this riser was done using a metal screw to fix the PCB to the case, but NZXT failed to include the proper shielding on these screw holes, so if a user were to remove and reattach this riser, they would wear away some of the PCB. This, combined with the way NZXT wired the riser itself, can result in a 12V short circuit to ground, which can cause a fire. NZXT attempted to fix this issue by providing nylon screws that wouldn't cause a short, but eventually the case was formally recalled.

2 2013 Mac Pro "Trash Can"

A rather comical design for a computer