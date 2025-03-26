Mechanical keyboards are rather simple devices. A nice, functional input device doesn't have to be complicated, but in the last decade, we've seen a lot of functionality crammed into keyboards. I love experimenting with different switch types and I'm all about furthering what's possible with the devices on our desks, but I think we've gone a bit overboard in the keyboard department. Bells and whistles are great, but these five keyboard features are simply overrated.

5 Knobs

There are already so many ways to set volume