Key Takeaways Passphrases are the new passwords. Use longer, complex strings for enhanced security & easier remembrance.

Multi-factor authentication is the new standard. Biometrics, tokens, codes add robust layers of security.

Keep software updated. Regular patches & updates protect from threats. Don't skip that vital security step.

Nowdays, the importance of online security can't be overstated. With cyber threats on the rise, it's really important that you take steps to protect yourself and your network. Whether you're a novice or an expert, we all do things that still make us vulnerable to online threats.

For example, how many of you create strong, unique passwords for different sites? If you don't, then you should use a password manager, but likewise, there's more than meets the eye when it comes to passwords. Combining letters, numbers, and special characters makes it harder for hackers to guess your password, but there's more you should be doing than that. Additionally, enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) adds an extra layer of security, requiring a second form of verification beyond just your password.

Securing your personal devices is equally important, and with a combination of passwords, biometrics, and remote management software, you can truly protect your devices even when they're out and about with you. Of course, you'll also need to be careful on wireless networks, but there's even more than meets the eye with that as well.

Related The definitive guide to protecting your home network from cyber threats with a Raspberry Pi Your adorable Raspberry Pi can be outfitted with enough tools to detect and eradicate the threats targeting your home network

These days, we should be talking passphrases

Close

First and foremost, the term “password” feels increasingly outdated. The traditional notion of a short, single word or simple combination is no longer sufficient to protect against modern threats, even with changes to add numbers, capitals, and even symbols.

If you're wondering what else we should be using instead, we should be talking about “passphrases.” A passphrase is a longer string of words or a sentence that is easy for you to remember but hard for others to guess. By incorporating spaces, capitalization, and punctuation, passphrases offer a significantly higher level of security compared to conventional passwords. They are not only more secure but also easier to remember, and nobody will find your passphrase in a dictionary.

That's not all when it comes to passwords, either. Regularly changing your password is actually a bad idea, as it encourages bad password habits that may result in you compromising your own security. Strong passwords being kept the same over time are much, much better, and you should be using a password manager to keep on top of them.

4 Enable multi-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication is so out of vogue

Source: Unsplash

In the evolving world of online security, two-factor authentication (2FA) is becoming old news. The new standard is multi-factor authentication (MFA), which provides an even more robust layer of security. Unlike 2FA, which typically combines a password with a single additional factor like a text message code, MFA can include multiple verification methods.

With MFA, this might involve biometrics, security tokens, or even additional software-generated codes. By requiring multiple forms of authentication, MFA significantly reduces the risk of unauthorized access, making it a critical component of modern online security practices. There are countless ways to do it, including using something like a YubiKey. Given that phone numbers especially can be spoofed now, SMS is becoming an increasingly dangerous thing to rely on.

Related The 5 best YubiKey alternatives to secure your digital life Looking for a hardware key to secure your online presence? Look no further than these great options for YubiKey alternatives

One of the simplest yet most crucial steps you can take to enhance your online security is to keep your software up to date. Those security updates and patches that pop up on your devices aren't just minor tweaks—they're essential defenses against emerging threats. These updates can come in the form of monthly security patches for your Android smartphone or as Windows security updates, but the action you should undertake remains the same: update your devices.

By promptly installing updates for your operating system, applications, and antivirus programs, you're actually closing off potential entry points for attackers, sometimes even accidentally. So, don’t skip that security update; it’s a vital step in protecting your personal information and maintaining the security of your digital environment.

2 VPNs can be snake oil, but they have a purpose

There are some circumstances where it's a good idea

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) often get a bad rap for being marketed as a one-stop solution for all online security issues, to the point that a lot of the marketing is straight-up misinformation. While it's true that some claims about VPNs can be exaggerated, they do serve a valuable purpose in certain circumstances. A VPN can be a good idea when you need to secure your connection on public Wi-Fi, ensuring your data is encrypted and safe from prying eyes.

Of course, most web traffic is encrypted these days, but some of it isn't, and on a public network, that means that others connected to it can see it, too. A VPN will ensure that all traffic is encrypted, even the traffic that normally wouldn't be. While I don't recommend a VPN entirely based on that, it's yet another thing to worry about if you're trying to protect your privacy online as much as possible. Even hosting your own VPN on a NAS is good enough for this.

Related How you can make your own home VPN with a NAS and WireGuard If you want to access your home internet, you can use something like Tailscale or WireGuard.

1 Double-check URLs on the internet

Make sure that when you click a link, it's the real website

Nowadays, phishing scams are more sophisticated than ever, making it essential to double-check URLs before you click. Cybercriminals often create fake websites that look almost identical to legitimate ones, hoping to steal your personal information. You can verify a URL is correct by doing the following steps:

Look at the Domain Name: Primary domain: Ensure the primary domain matches the official site. For example, "www.bankofamerica.com" is legitimate, but "www.bankofamerica-secure.com" is not.

Ensure the primary domain matches the official site. For example, "www.bankofamerica.com" is legitimate, but "www.bankofamerica-secure.com" is not. Subdomains: Be cautious with subdomains. "secure.bankofamerica.com" is likely legitimate, but "bankofamerica.secure-login.com" is not. The main domain should come right before the ".com," ".net," etc. Check for HTTPS: Ensure the URL starts with "https://" instead of "http://." The 's' stands for secure, indicating that the site uses encryption to protect your data. Inspect the URL for misspellings: Cybercriminals often create URLs that look similar to the real ones, using small misspellings or character substitutions (e.g., "bankofarnerica.com" with an 'r' instead of an 'm').

While these aren't all of the ways to tell, these are the biggest tells that a site may or may not be legitimate. Our web browsers aren't perfect, but they'll try to warn you as well if a website seems fake.

Stay safe out there

The internet is a scary place, and there's a lot you can do to protect yourself. If you take all of the steps necessary to ensure that you don't get scammed or hacked, you won't be an easy target and chances are you'll never run into any kind of security issue online. Stay vigilant, though, and be especially careful when it comes to looking out for yourself on websites and the wider internet. Cybercriminals have become incredibly sophisticated.