It's true that you can use one of the best PC gaming handhelds as a laptop replacement, and we've done it. However, it's also true that you can use a flip phone (and not the cool ones) in 2024. The better question is whether you'd actually want to use a PC gaming handheld as a portable computer. For most people, the answer will probably be no. But with the right accessories, you can make a handheld like the Asus ROG Ally into a laptop killer. If you're interested in the idea, don't make the mistake of going with a portable monitor or an external GPU as your first accessories. While those are flashy picks, they won't improve your experience as much as cheaper, basic accessories. That's why we've ranked the best accessories for turning an ROG Ally — or any PC gaming handheld — into a portable computer, from least to most useful.

5 Portable Monitor

Flashy, and absolutely useful, but not a must-have accessory

Close

You might be tempted to buy a portable monitor to pair with your gaming handheld, and it's not hard to figure out why. PC gaming handhelds are getting bigger, but they are still not nearly as large as modern laptops. I tried using the 7-inch screen on my ROG Ally to write articles for XDA, and while it was indeed possible, my eyes started to hurt from all the squinting. So, why should you buy a portable monitor last? Because it's possible to use your gaming handheld as a portable computer without one, and it's impossible to do so without the other accessories on this list. I wrote an entire story from start to finish on my ROG Ally's 7-inch screen, but needed a mouse, keyboard, and power bank to make it happen. You should certainly pick up a portable monitor if you can (or better yet, use one you already own), but don't buy one without covering the basics first.

4 USB Dock

It's a must-have accessory for connecting to monitors and peripherals

Close

Depending on how you use your gaming handheld, a docking station might be the most important accessory for turning the device into a portable computer. With that being said, gaming handhelds support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can do a lot without needing the built-in USB-C port. On the Lenovo Legion Go, there's even a second USB-C port for plugging in other accessories alongside a charger. However, the second you want to connect a portable monitor or other USB devices to your handheld, you'll need a docking station. One of my favorites is the Ugreen USB-C Docking Station, which has an inbuilt stand that can prop up your handheld in addition to offering six ports. Any USB-C hub, dongle, or dock will work, though.

3 Travel mouse

Less essential than a keyboard, but highly recommended

Close

This one shouldn't surprise anyone, because most gaming handhelds are difficult to control using only a touchscreen. Windows-based handhelds are more difficult to use than Linux-based ones, but both struggle in their desktop environments using touch. Ideally, you'll pair a low-power travel mouse with your handheld that has a long-lasting battery and a compact form factor. A gaming mouse will work too, but portability is key.