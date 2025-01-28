Being able to repair PCs yourself is great, and that’s part of what makes building your own PC so empowering. You basically have full control of the experience and how it all comes together, but you shouldn’t attempt all kinds of maintenance yourself. There are certain tasks that can not just endanger your hardware, but put yourself in danger as well. Don't bother with these 5 PC maintenance tasks.

5 CPU delidding

Just unnecessary today

Underneath the integrated heat-spreader or IHS lies your actual CPU die. This is the silicon that makes all the magic happen, and it’s also what’s producing all the heat that must be dealt with by your CPU cooler. Delidding refers to the practice of taking the IHS off, usually to replace the thermal compound with something like liquid metal to improve thermal performance.

With CPU manufacturers moving to multi-CCD designs and efficiency improving with each passing generation, delidding is not something you should be attempting unless you really know what you’re doing. If done incorrectly, it can cause permanent damage to your CPU.

4 CPU Socket repair

It’s easy to make it worse

There are few things worse than a bent pin in the CPU socket of your motherboard. Bent pins can commonly cause a complete failure to boot at all, but sometimes can cause problems with other slots on the motherboard, like RAM for example. If you’ve caused this damage yourself, you might have nothing to lose by attempting a repair, but if your motherboard came shipped like that, you should get in contact with the retailer or manufacturer as soon as possible. No use in attempting a repair and potentially making it worse, which is very easy to do with a component so delicate.

3 Power supply disassembly

Not even once