There’s no disputing how versatile the Raspberry Pi is. Not only is it useful for DIY projects ranging from fun to productivity-boosting, but it’s also terrific for entertainment needs like retro gaming or as a media server. However, it’s just not suitable for everything. There are five products, in fact, that my Raspberry Pi may never be able to replace.

5 The Roku features of my TV

The lack of support for major streaming apps outside a web browser makes replacing my Roku all but impossible

While it’s true you can use Kodi Media Server for managing your media library and enjoying it on your TV, it falls flat when it comes to streaming services. There are add-ons for some channels and services, like YouTube, Crackle, and others. But the list is far from comprehensive.

Most notably, you won’t find official apps to view content from Amazon Prime, Hulu Netflix, Apple TV+, or Max on Kodi. The add-ons offering access to these services are typically third-party solutions that I simply won't trust with my login credentials.

Plex Media Server, Jellyfin, and similar media systems are the same. They will often help you see the available content in a single place, but going on to view that content opens it in a browser window.

For me, watching my favorite streaming movies or TV shows from those providers’ web pages is far from ideal. The Roku features built into my TV, though, make it easy to watch my favorite shows. Since I’m not one to let my devices dictate what I can and can’t watch, this pretty much rules out the Raspberry Pi as a replacement for my Roku.

4 My Apple TV and HomePods as smart home hubs

There are options beyond Apple HomeKit, but they tend to lack consistency in working properly with my Apple ecosystem

I’ve been locked into the Apple ecosystem for quite a few things for years. One important part of that is my smart home setup. I’ve got several lights that I control by “speaking into the air” to one of my HomePod mini smart speakers, and I also use automation to turn things off when I leave the house and forget.

There are options for the Raspberry Pi like HomeBridge and Home Assistant, but they tend not to play very well with Apple’s Home app. I already have the Apple Home devices for other purposes, and I simply don’t want to devote the time to getting everything working through another layer of hardware and software.

The growing adoption of the Matter standards makes any need for a Raspberry Pi layer of smart home options negligible anyway, so I don’t see the point in trying to get a Raspberry Pi to function as a hub for my smart home setup.

3 Video editing and processing

The latest Raspberry Pi 5 can get the job done, but the exponentially faster processing of my Mac is preferable

The Arm processor built into the Raspberry Pi can handle some light video conversion. The Raspberry Pi 5 also includes a new hardware image signal processor, so it’s more capable of performing video editing and processing than its predecessors could.

Even so, when I edit and process videos, I prefer to get the job done as well and as quickly as possible. Since I have a Mac Studio with an M1 Max SoC, that’s the best tool for the job.

If my Mac was down and I was in a pinch, my Raspberry Pi 5 could handle most of my video editing and processing needs, albeit much slower than I’d like. For this reason alone, the Pi will never replace my Mac for video work.

2 Quick, easy, and powerful image editing

Sure, there are excellent image editing apps available for the Raspberry Pi, but there tend to be too many tradeoffs

I do even more image editing than I do video processing, and many of those images are screenshots. Yes, there are a few fantastic image editors for Raspberry Pi, such as Gimp and ImageMagick. You can even automate your image editing to crop, resize, or add filters to large numbers of images without sitting there and doing them one at a time.

Unfortunately, these options still don’t offer a workflow that fits my needs. Most of my photos are taken with an iPhone, and I use a robust software package for screenshots. It’s far more efficient and productive for me to keep my photo editing work on my Mac.

1 Development for iOS and iPadOS

The common complaint, you need a Mac to develop native iPhone and iPad apps

Even though I don’t do nearly as much iPhone app development as I did in the past, I do still need to compile and test apps on my iOS or iPadOS devices from time to time. I don’t think it’s any surprise that Apple continues to require a Mac for this task.

As long as Apple requires iOS and iPadOS development to be done in Xcode, there’s really no way a Raspberry Pi can replace my Mac for that sort of work. Yes, I can do plenty of other programming on the Raspberry Pi, but not anything I want to run natively on my Apple devices.

Raspberry Pi has its place in my home, office, and lab, but it’s not useful for all of my needs

I have several Raspberry Pi devices that see daily use. I have my retro gaming system running on a Raspberry Pi, and I also use one as a router for my home network. Another Raspberry Pi works as a NAS server for file archival and storage. I even use a Raspberry Pi to monitor the water conditions of my aquarium. As much as I love the tiny single-board computer, though, there are a few products it will never be able to take the place of in my life.