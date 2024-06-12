Key Takeaways Apple's launch of Apple Intelligence at WWDC introduces AI tools to enhance devices and simplify users' lives with new iOS and macOS features.

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference keynote introduced new versions of iOS, watchOS, macOS, VisionOS, and a plethora of new features. One of the biggest highlights of the keynote was the launch of Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI tools designed to enhance your devices and simplify your life. These, along with other new iOS and macOS features, will make life easier for Apple fans.

However, there is one group for whom these new features are problematic: some app developers. Apple's WWDC launch has rendered several applications redundant, as many features are now integrated directly into the system.

1 Grammarly

Proofreading will now be part of the system

A ton of people use Grammarly, though the company has recently faced issues related to generative AI. It has been accused of collecting data from users to improve its own generative models. However, Apple has driven a nail into Grammarly’s coffin with the introduction of Apple Intelligence. As part of the system, users will be able to proofread and rewrite passages on-device.

There are two reasons this is bad for Grammarly. First, Grammarly is a paid cloud-based application for its more advanced features. Second, Apple’s software runs on-device and is free. While Grammarly will still have a place on Android and Windows for a while, the company is undoubtedly feeling uneasy.

2 Magnet and Rectangle

Window snapping finally comes to Apple

macOS has been missing a feature that Windows has had for over a decade, and that's window snapping. Moving applications around your screen on Mac is a chore, especially given that there are no keyboard shortcuts, and making stuff snap into place is simply impossible. Finally, though, macOS Sequoia will bring window snapping to the masses, something that users of Rectangle have had for years.

While Rectangle is a free and open-source application, it's still very likely that this feature will mostly kill Rectangle.

3 Spark Mail and Gmail

If you're happy in Apple's ecosystem, that is

Apple is entirely redesigning its Mail application with new features like advanced categorization, AI-powered writing tools, and a digest for your emails. Those AI-powered tools, being offered for free, will definitely be a better option than Spark's paid-for options, while also offering way more than Gmail ever did. If you're a die-hard Google user then maybe Apple's Mail client won't entirely replace the web-based Gmail for you, but it'll probably replace Spark Mail for most people.

4 1Password and BitWarden

Security enthusiasts will still prefer to use them, though

If you're somewhat security conscious but aren't too bothered about using a third-party service, Apple's answer to 1Password and BitWarden might be more than enough for most people. You'll be able to sync your usernames and passwords across all of your iDevices in a way that Apple claims is completely secure. There are some drawbacks though to Apple's implementation, so it's not as if these applications have been totally killed off. For example:

No SSH keys Windows support requires a code every time for a password No Android support No Linux support

There are more features that 1Password has too that Apple's software might lack, but we'll need to wait and see to get our hands on it to know for sure. Either way, 1Password and BitWarden definitely aren't dead, but they're harder value propositions for the casual user who may be a little bit concerned about their security.

5 Bezel

Screen mirroring is now part of macOS

If you've ever wanted to mirror your screen to your Mac from your iPhone, there were third-party applications that could do it. Bezel was able to and could also stream directly to a Vision Pro or Mac, though while there were native solutions to do it via AirPlay, none were quite as seamless as Bezel. Apple has pretty much killed the appeal of these applications with support for screen mirroring as a part of macOS, especially given that Bezel primarily worked with a Mac when it was wired.

First party is always better than third-party

With few exceptions, a first-party application will always be better than a third-party application. With unparalleled access to the system along with support from the developers of your operating system, it's hard to argue that the replacements for Bezel, Rectangle, and Spark Mail aren't better for users. It's a shame to see third-party applications pushed to the side in a sense, but it'll definitely make them work harder to bring features that keep users back, which is ultimately good for consumers.

macOS Sequoia is out in developer preview now, and developers can give it a try.