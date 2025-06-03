The year 2001 was a monumental time for gaming, as that November marked the release of the original Xbox from Microsoft. At that point, the games industry changed forever, as another giant entered the ongoing console war between multiple companies. To many, the first Xbox console went on to have a library of games that would help reshape the landscape of the console market, impacting multiple game genres in ways that would be felt through the decades. Not only was it the console where franchises like Halo began, but it was also the jumping point for online gaming becoming mainstream with features like Xbox Live. And through its five-year lifespan on the market, the Xbox accumulated a great library of amazing, boundary-pushing games.

However, some titles in the Xbox library have become gems that collectors strive to get their hands on. A select few games have become rare and elusive to Xbox enthusiasts, skyrocketing their value among retro game collectors. But some of them are incredibly difficult to obtain and will cost a very steep price for those bold enough to go after them. Here are five of the rarest original Xbox games that you may never get to own.

5 OutRun 2006 Coast 2 Coast

As the ninth entry in the OutRun series, OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast was one of the first racing games to incorporate online multiplayer. The game was released on multiple platforms besides the Xbox, with each version having some differences between them. However, the Xbox version is the only one that has online gameplay through Xbox Live, while the PlayStation 2 and PSP versions were able to communicate with each other via system-link to unlock new content. Like previous OutRun games, players can select from a variety of cars based on luxury auto brands and participate in races in beautiful settings. Game modes have different stipulations on races that mix things up from just trying to finish in the top 3 placements. The online mode allowed for up to six players to compete with one another.

OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast can fetch a pretty steep price depending on where you look. A loose disc of the game can be valued at around $130, while a complete-in-box copy of the game can go up to $280. Even if you're the biggest fan of Sega's racing series, you might find yourself thinking twice before dropping so much for this Xbox racing game. Some outlets have complete copies of the game that sell for as much as $500.

4 Futurama

If you're a fan of TV animated shows like The Simpsons, then you probably already know a lot about Futurama. The series has a large fan base and is considered one of the best adult animation series ever released. Like The Simpsons before it, Futurama had a video game released on the Xbox, which was also on the PlayStation 2. A version of the Nintendo GameCube was planned but was canceled during production. At the same time, the game had a limited number of units made for all platforms, making it rare compared to other licensed Xbox titles. The story of the game is made to be like a lost episode of the series, with all the humor and quirky moments fans love from the show. Players can take control of multiple main characters from the show and get into shenanigans that involve a lot of platforming and shooting.

Because of the limited copies made following the show's first TV cancellation, Futurama on Xbox can garner a pretty high price. Loose copies of the game can hit the $150 range, with complete boxed copies getting as high as $200. But good luck finding a place where a copy of the game will last long before other fans of the show scoop it up. Auctions for the Futurama game have been known to reach prices around $800 - $1000 in some cases.

3 Batman: Rise Of Sin Tzu (Commemorative Edition)

