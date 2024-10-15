When I got back into building PCs about a decade ago, the monitor that every gamer wanted was the Asus VG248QE, a 24" FullHD (1080p) TN panel running at 144Hz. I bought one not long after release, and it was fantastic compared to the low refresh rate and HD (720p) panels that I was used to. Time and technology have marched on, and nowadays, 1080p monitors are mostly found on lists of the best budget monitors unless you're an esports pro. What used to be the price per performance king for monitor resolution is now outdated, with 1440p as the new champion. 4K at high refresh rates is still too much for most graphics cards to deal with, even if you buy one of the best 4K graphics cards, making 1440p the "new 1080p," as it were.

5 GPUs are more powerful

The most common GPUs can push 1440p with no problem

Not that long ago, pushing a 1080p resolution screen to 144Hz or higher required a flagship GPU. That meant 1440p monitors were few and far between, and many were only 60Hz, which is fine for productivity work but very jarring to return to once you've used a higher refresh rate panel. Now, according to the Steam Hardware Survey, 1080p is still used by the majority of gamers, with currently 55.73% of the respondents using a Full HD display. Steam doesn't break that stat down into laptop or desktop users, or collect what refresh rate those displays are capable of, but one thing is clear. 1080p is now the baseline specification, the minimum that you should be using.

Nowadays, seven of the top ten GPUs on the Steam Hardware Survey are capable of 60FPS+ at 1440p in pretty much any game you name, as long as the in-game settings are turned to reasonable levels. Out of the other three, two are laptop GPUs that are predominantly paired with 1080p displays, and one is the Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060, which is fine for esports titles. And with nearly 22% (and rising) of those gamers picking 1440p displays, it shows that 1440p is the new resolution for most gamers to aim for. 4K gaming is still very niche, with only 3.68% in the same survey using a 4K monitor, and the 4K-capable graphics cards are all getting 1% or so of the share each. Enthusiasts are always going to go for the best, highest numbers they can afford. For most PC users, 1440p is the endgame right now.

4 1440p monitors are now affordable

And with better features like high refresh rates