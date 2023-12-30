Key Takeaways AM5 has overcome initial challenges and is now a more mature platform with improved compatibility and performance.

The Zen 5 CPUs are expected to offer significant IPC gains of 20-30% compared to the Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

AM5 has become much more affordable, with Zen 4 chips, motherboards, and DDR5 RAM retailing at all-time lows.

An H1 2024 launch could see AMD get a leg up on the competition as Arrow Lake is rumored to arrive at the end of 2024.

AMD's AM5 socket was a huge platform shift compared to AM4, with the Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 processors being the first chips on the company's new platform. Barring some initial stumbles, the Zen 4 CPUs offered strong competition to Intel's 12th Gen, 13th Gen, and 14th Gen processors, especially in the budget and enthusiast gaming segments.

With AMD confirming support for AM5 well into 2026, consumers are excited about what Team Red will do with the Zen 5 CPUs set to debut in 2024. The trajectory of AM5 to date combined with the promising signs likely to catapult Zen 5 into a dominant position show that 2024 will be THE year for AM5.

5 A more mature platform

Growing pains: outgrown

I've previously written on the challenges early adopters faced with AM5, such as RAM incompatibility, voltage malfunctions killing motherboards, and BIOS problems. These challenges, coupled with unimpressive gen-on-gen improvements on some SKUs discouraged users from making the switch. But, over a year later, none of these challenges seem to affect users in any major capacity.

Compatibility with high-speed DDR5 memory kits has improved and BIOS fixes have smoothed out any remaining kinks on the platform. With leaks and rumors surrounding the Zen 5 CPUs already circulating around us, AMD seems to be gearing up for a pretty powerful lineup of processors. Whether you're already on AM5 or are one of those spectating from the sidelines, 2024 will most likely evaporate any doubts and concerns you have about the now-mature socket.

4 Significantly more powerful than Zen 4

20-30% IPC gains

Talking about the Zen 5 CPUs, rumors suggest that AMD is targeting 20-30% IPC gains compared to Ryzen 7000 CPUs. While the Ryzen 8000 CPUs might not feature increased core counts or higher clock speeds, the Zen 5 cores could contribute to a 30% performance improvement over the current-gen chips. These figures, if true, will certainly prompt Ryzen 5000 users to strongly consider an upgrade.

In fact, reports suggest the Zen 5 CPUs might debut with slower clock speeds than their predecessors. But L1 cache could see higher numbers and there will also be low to small memory speed improvements. Such "leaks" could turn out to be way off the mark, but all things considered, AMD seems to be strongly focused on single-core performance with minor improvements elsewhere on their 4nm process.

3 More affordable than ever

No longer the "pricier" platform

Being a completely new platform, AM5 launched with the unofficial distinction of being the costliest platform to build a new PC on. Compared to AM4 or Intel's LGA 1700, you had to shell out a lot more for the newly launched B650 or X670 motherboards and pricey DDR5 RAM. Even the CPUs themselves weren't exactly "value-for-money".

But fast-forward to today and you can get many of the Zen 4 chips at their all-time low prices, AM5 motherboards are much more affordable, and DDR5 RAM is the de facto choice for new builders. In many cases, you can even put together an AM5 build for less than a similarly-specced Raptor Lake one.

Combine this with AM5's longevity and it starts to look pretty enticing. Users who took the plunge toward AM5 in 2023 are surely looking forward to drop-in upgrades with the Ryzen 8000 chips.

2 Gen5 storage will finally catch up

More affordable PCIe 5.0 SSDs

PCIe 5.0 was one of the big selling points of the AM5 platform when it launched, along with DDR5 memory. But the majority of users probably went with the best Gen4 NVMe SSDs instead of paying a lot more for Gen5 drives. The performance difference in gaming was almost negligible and even prosumers targeting the fastest transfer speeds were already content with high-performing Gen4 SSDs.

But 2024 could finally see Gen5 SSD prices fall to the point where both gamers and professionals will be able to justify the price premium due to the boost in performance. Microsoft's DirectStorage will improve GPU performance and is likely to see more adoption by game developers, leveraging the blazing-fast speeds of Gen5 NVMe SSDs. The next-gen, PCIe 5.0 promise of AM5 could finally be realized in 2024.

1 Zen 5 will beat Arrow Lake to the punch

All rumors point to an AMD lead

Source: AMD

Where AMD is rumored to bring its Ryzen 8000 processors to the market in the first half of 2024, Intel's Arrow Lake CPUs will not be here till late 2024, if reports turn out to be true. This could provide AMD with a massive head start next generation. Existing AM5 users will most likely upgrade to a Zen 5 chip, but even many Alder Lake and Raptor Lake users could also make the switch instead of waiting for the Arrow Lake processors.

If AMD manages to deliver stellar Zen 5 chips at attractive prices, it could regain the lost ground to Intel's 13th Gen processors. Except for the "X3D" and a few budget chips, the 13th Gen made far more sense for both gamers and professionals at the extreme (i9-13900K), premium (i7-13700K), and mid-range (i5-13600K) segments. AMD has the opportunity to turn things around for the better.

AMD could rule the mid-range in 2024

Besides targeting significant performance gains with its Zen 5 CPUs, AMD seems to be solely focused on mid-range and budget GPUs in the next generation. Indications point to AMD leaving the high-end GPU segment for Nvidia when it launches its RX 8000 GPUs. If done right, this could potentially lead to all-AMD builds becoming the combo of choice for value-focused buyers next year. AMD just needs to get the execution right next year.