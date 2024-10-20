The term "4K" has long been a buzzword in the entertainment industry for selling everything from TVs to physical media and streaming services. It's also been a mainstay of the gaming industry, with gaming consoles saying they're 4K-ready, even if they're not actually pushing out a native 4K signal in many situations. In PC gaming, buying a 4K monitor and hardware powerful enough to ensure a smooth experience is thought to be the pinnacle of enthusiast setups, but how common is it, really? The answer might surprise you, given how prominent 4K branding is in the gaming space, occupying a niche that isn't representative of the whole.

5 Most people are still using smaller monitors

4K is too many pixels for a 24" display

Screen size is the biggest driver of resolution in displays. That's why, as TV sizes trended up, manufacturers pushed 4K, as 1080p didn't have enough pixels to look good on a TV that's 40 inches or higher. While 4K is warranted on large living room TV screens, that's not the case for desktop viewing. According to panel manufacturer AU Optronics (via TFTCentral), in 2022, the average display size was only 24.7 inches. That size is trending upwards, but slowly, and the bulk of monitor shipments are for smaller sizes.

Now, that's the desktop monitor market as a whole, but the gaming market will be no different. Many competitive gamers prefer 1080p panels with high refresh rates so they can get fast reaction speeds, which can be the difference between victory and defeat. Steam's Hardware Survey shows almost 50% of gamers use a 1080p display, with the next significant number using 1440p resolution displays. Now, that survey doesn't show the screen size, only the resolution, but outside of laptop users, 1080p is only really used on monitors up to 27", with a few exceptions for 32-inch smart monitors, and 1440p is mostly used up to 32" unless it's an ultrawide monitor. 4K might be crisp, but it's totally unnecessary under 27 inches, and that's the screen sizes that most gamers are using.

4 4K monitors are still expensive

Even with prices coming down, lower resolutions are cheaper