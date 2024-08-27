Key Takeaways Get a gaming controller for better movement and aiming control on your gaming laptop.

Rumble feature in controllers brings immersive experience lacking in keyboard and mouse.

Controllers are more versatile and convenient for gaming on the go compared to mice or keyboards.

Gaming handhelds might be all the rage, but you can't deny that gaming laptops can give you a better gaming experience. They're more powerful, have larger screens, and can do dual duty as a productivity tool when you're not gaming. They also tend to have more ports than mainstream laptops, which is handy for using accessories. But in my mind, there's one accessory that you should buy before any other, and that's a great gaming controller. Whatever type of games you like to play, using a controller on a gaming laptop makes the experience better.

5 You get more responsive controls

Laptop input devices just don't cut it

With a few exceptions, even the best gaming laptops have lackluster controls for gaming. The vast majority use scissor-switch keyboards, with flat chiclet-style keyboard spacing that doesn't offer much tactile feedback for where your fingers are placed. That's not great for typing, let alone controlling frantic movement in games. Even the few laptops that offer mechanical keyboards with Cherry MX switches, like the Alienware m18 R2, still have fairly flat keyboards, even if they have the excellent typing feel that any mechanical keyboard fan wants. It will still be less precise than using a controller's joystick.

So, movement feels better on controllers, but what about controlling the camera or aiming? That's also much better on a controller, with the analog joysticks being far more responsive and easier to control than the gaming laptop's touchpad. Ever tried playing a first-person shooter with the touchpad? It's not fun, and I used to play FPS games with the keyboard as my look controls. I'm not saying a controller is the only input device you should use with a gaming laptop because there's a whole world of exciting keyboards, mice, and other accessories to use. But for gaming on the go, a controller takes up less space than a keyboard and mouse, and also means you can use all your USB ports for other things.

Related How to pair a controller with Windows 11 Pairing a controller with Windows 11 is as easy as connecting it to your PC via Bluetooth or via wireless dongle.

4 Rumble makes it more immersive

When was the last time your keyboard moved you?

One of my favorite features of gaming controllers is haptic feedback, aka rumble. It's been a game console mainstay since the Nintendo N64, and it brings a level of immersion that keyboard and mouse gamers are missing out on. There's nothing quite like feeling the virtual road surface in driving games or the hard-hitting thumps of explosions. Modern gaming controllers also have haptic feedback on the triggers so that you can feel things like the tension on your bowstrings. Some titles even use vibrational feedback to let you know whether your crouch-walk is stealthy enough or if you're about to be discovered by a guard because you're making too much noise.

While it's an essential feature for me, I know not every gamer likes vibration. Competitive gamers often turn it off or even remove the motors so that the vibration doesn't interfere with their aim during firefights. Windows lets you turn off vibration in software so that you can use the haptic feedback in titles where you want it, but not in games where it would be annoying.

Related Hands-on: Xbox Cloud Gaming can turn Apple Vision Pro into an immersive gaming headset Apple Vision Pro might be a spatial computer, but it's not a great gaming device. That is, unless you use cloud gaming services.

3 External mice have one big problem

You might not be able to find a flat surface

We've already established that using the trackpad on any gaming laptop to play games is doomed to fail. While you could use a lightweight gaming mouse, which is what I do at my desk, the portable nature of gaming laptops often leaves you without an important part of that equation. You'll need a suitably large flat surface to use your mouse on, often times making it all but useless while you're out of the house.

Gaming controllers don't have that issue and work whether you're in the back seat of your car, in a coffee shop, or lounging around on your couch. Sure, shooters are easier to control with a keyboard and mouse, allowing you to hit crazy shots with the flick of your wrist. But, if you don't have any space to use that mouse, having something available that isn't the trackpad will make your day better.

2 Controllers are more versatile

Can your gaming mouse switch between devices with a press?

Gaming on the go is all about convenience, so that means ditching anything that uses a wired connection. Gaming mice use dongles most of the time, which take up one of your precious USB ports. But that's not all. By using 2.4GHz instead of Bluetooth, that gaming mouse makes it less versatile while in use. Gaming controllers often have Bluetooth as one of their wireless connectivity options, and that means versatility.

With a press of the pairing button, you can switch from using that controller with your gaming laptop to using it with your smartphone - or any other device that uses Bluetooth as an input method, like streaming boxes, smart TVs, or tablets. The point is that you can carry one accessory with your gaming laptop and be able to control multiple devices if you wish. Naturally, when you're deciding what to pack in your laptop bag, the fewer accessories the better.

Related How to connect a PS5 controller to your iPhone or iPad Touchscreen controls can often be quite awkward. Here's how you can use your PS5 controller instead for a better experience.

1 You can connect more than one

Your move, keyboard and mouse

Gaming is great, but gaming with a friend is even better. With a gaming laptop and two controllers, you can get the same couch co-op experience that consoles provide. You'll need to use a combination of connectivity options in most cases, because Windows doesn't really like using more than one controller via Bluetooth. There is a workaround using a Bluetooth adapter and connecting one controller to each Bluetooth connection, but it's easier to use other methods. You can use a USB cable and still get the experience; you'll have to sit close to the laptop anyway to see the screen properly. You can also use the Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows, which can connect up to eight controllers that use the Wi-Fi Direct connectivity of Xbox controllers.

You just can't do local multiplayer with a gaming laptop without controllers. Even plugging in an external mouse and keyboard will only override the inbuilt input devices, and there aren't many modern games that can be controlled by two players on the same keyboard.

Gaming on the go is much easier with a controller

Whether it's to avoid using the trackpad and laptop keyboard, or to play head-to-head games with a friend, it's simpler to use a gaming controller with your gaming laptop. It's my preferred way to play, although I don't often play competitive shooters where you might prefer a different control scheme. Those are best played on wired internet connections, which is harder to do on gaming laptops. At any rate, if you don't already have a controller, consider this your sign from the universe to get one - you won't regret it.