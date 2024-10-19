There are quite a few note-taking apps available for PCs, Macs, smartphones, and tablets. Each has its pros and cons, and picking which is best often comes down to personal preference. That's the case with most software, and even though I prefer the Apple ecosystem, I do prefer Microsoft 365 for word processing, spreadsheets, and other office productivity apps. So, I really wanted to enjoy using OneNote , but there are five reasons it simply can't replace Apple Notes for me.

1 Apple Notes is simpler and easier to use

The minimalist interface offers everything I need

Apple Notes feels more straightforward and intuitive to me than OneNote. It has a minimalist, clean layout, so I can quickly create and organize notes without getting bogged down with extra features I don’t need.

Apple Notes offers a cleaner UI with less clutter and feature overload compared with Microsoft OneNote

In Apple Notes, adding text, checklists, or images without digging through menus is easy, and the folder system makes finding notes fast and straightforward. I can also use Math Notes to solve equations and perform calculations of all sorts.

On the other hand, OneNote feels a bit too complicated for my needs. Its notebook-and-section setup can be overwhelming, especially when I want to jot something down quickly. Apple Notes gives me exactly what I need—just enough functionality to stay organized—without the complexity that slows me down in OneNote.

2 Stronger privacy and security protections

Apple Notes uses end-to-end encryption for locked notes

Apple Notes also offers me more peace of mind regarding privacy and security. The end-to-end encryption on locked notes means only I can access sensitive information. Not even Apple can see it. I like knowing that my private notes stay private across all my Apple devices, and unlocking them with Face ID or a passcode feels seamless and secure.

On the other hand, OneNote’s encryption doesn’t offer the same level of protection. While it does allow password protection on sections, it’s not end-to-end encrypted. Knowing that Microsoft could technically access my notes if they wanted to makes me feel less confident storing anything sensitive there. Apple Notes just feels like the more secure option for what I need.

3 Seamless integration with my devices and apps

As an Apple user, Apple Notes integrates more fluidly with all my devices and apps

Apple Notes integrates beautifully across all my Apple devices. Whether I’m on my iPhone, iPad, or Mac, my notes sync instantly through iCloud without me needing to do anything. I can start a note on one device and finish it on another, and it’s always up-to-date.

Whether on my Mac, iPhone, iPad, or even in a browser, Apple Notes is seamlessly integrated and my notes sync immediately across all of them.

On top of that, its integration with apps like Mail, Safari, and Messages lets me save content or share notes quickly without any hassle.

With OneNote, I don’t get that same level of smoothness. While it does sync across devices, it sometimes feels clunky, especially when switching between different platforms. Apple Notes just works effortlessly within the Apple ecosystem.

4 Using Siri to jot down a note is more straightforward

Using OneNote with Siri requires a Shortcut or other workaround

Using Siri to jot down a note in Apple Notes is much more straightforward for me. I can say, "Hey Siri, take a note," and it’s instantly saved without any extra steps. Whether I’m driving or multitasking, Siri makes it quick and easy to capture ideas or reminders without needing to open the app or type anything.

Using OneNote with voice commands isn’t nearly as intuitive. It requires more steps and doesn’t feel as smoothly integrated into the voice assistant experience. I have to either set up a Shortcut to use with Siri or tell Siri to send my note in an email. This isn’t nearly as simple or seamless as using Apple Notes.

5 No additional apps required

Apple Notes is on my devices out of the box without any downloads

Finally, a real selling point about Apple Notes is that it doesn’t require any additional apps. It’s built right into all my Apple devices, ready to use out of the box. I don’t have to download or set anything up—it’s just there and works seamlessly with iCloud, so my notes are always synced.

With OneNote, I have to install a separate app and deal with logins or syncing settings. Apple Notes saves me that hassle, offering a smooth, integrated experience that’s already part of the computing devices I use every day.

The perfect utility for my needs

Apple Notes excels in simplicity, privacy, and seamless integration across my devices. Its clean design and robust security features make it easy to use without sacrificing the protection of my sensitive information.

With Siri, capturing notes on the go is effortless, and everything syncs instantly without any extra setup. Since Apple Notes built into Apple devices, there's no need for additional apps or downloads. For me, it’s the perfect solution for quick, secure, and convenient note-taking.