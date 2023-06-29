I’m one of those people who took forever to finally add my credit and debit cards to my Apple Wallet. But even then, I wasn’t really using it often. I would forget it was there or just didn’t bother. It was only after getting an Apple Watch that I truly realized the benefits of Apple Wallet, both with the Watch and my iPhone. Why hadn’t I been doing this all along? I use Apple Wallet now often for all types of payments from both the Watch and my iPhone 14, and I can’t remember how I lived without it.

Why is Apple Wallet a game-changer for me? There are a few reasons.

1 It’s more convenient

It’s simply more convenient to be able to use the iPhone that’s likely already in my hand, or the Apple Watch on my wrist, to pay for items than to fumble around in my purse or wallet for my credit or debit card. When I’m walking somewhere to buy a few things, like to the grocery store, I can go hands-free and use the phone or Watch, like the Apple Watch Ultra (or, in my case, the Apple Watch Series 8), to pay as well. There are times when I have outright forgotten my wallet at home or wanted to leave it in the car (think when you’re at the gym). Using your phone or Watch means you don’t have to worry.

With iOS 17, you’ll even be able to set up recurring payments with Apple Cash, set on a weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly basis. This is great for people living in a shared apartment, for example, and contributing to rent or for a weekly allowance for a teenager. My son is still too young for me to use a feature like this, but once he becomes a teenager, it’s an option I’ll be considering.

Another new feature coming with iOS 17 includes Apple Maps support for tracking receipts for transactions, the ability to add an order from an e-mail attachment, and a new Track with Apple Wallet button for apps and websites that offer Apple Pay as an option so you can track your order. This means you can pay and track an online order all from the same interface.

2 It holds more than just payment cards

Apple Wallet holds much more than just payment cards. I store digital passes like season passes to a local amusement park, event tickets, vaccination receipts, and even flight boarding passes in my wallet. In some cases, you can even store digital gift cards in Apple Wallet. I always use Apple Wallet for flight boarding passes when I travel, which I can easily add from the airline’s app. All my compatible store loyalty cards are also in Apple Wallet, so you can pull them up quickly when I’m looking to pay for groceries or earn points when I go to the movies without holding up the line. In several instances, the respective app booted me out, and I’d have to try and log in quickly, only to lose the points because I didn’t want to inconvenience others. With the card available in digital form in Apple Wallet, you don’t have to worry about an app booting you out and remembering the password you forgot ages ago.

I also store things like membership passes and event tickets in Apple Wallet for quick and simple access to venues. Later this year, you’ll also be able to show a driver’s license or ID from the Wallet at participating businesses and venues in the U.S. This will automatically verify your age and identity if you want to purchase alcohol, for example, or rent a vehicle.

3 It’s great for times you’re in a rush

If you’re in a rush, being able just to tap your phone or wrist can be a lifesaver. Running late for a meeting, and you’re about to miss the subway train? Being able to tap quickly means you can get through the turnstile in no time. I used my Apple Watch, one of the best smartwatches, while taking the busy New York City subway system on a recent work trip and with my son in Toronto when heading to a show. It was fast and convenient. In another instance, while we were at a show, we had minimal time for intermission and dealt with long concession lines. Tapping and paying allowed me to complete the transaction quickly while my hands were full with popcorn and other goodies.

I’d highly recommend that one of the first things you do with an Apple Watch is set up Apple Wallet for paying from your wrist. But even if it’s just on your iPhone, Apple Wallet can still help you pay much more quickly.

4 It has saved me money

How could Apple Wallet possibly save me money? Let me explain. There are plenty of venues and shops that have a membership, season pass, or access cards, whereby if you lose the card, you need to pay for a replacement. Loading the digital card into the Wallet means I don’t have to worry if I misplace the physical one or left it in my other wallet or jacket pocket at home. I don’t have to go through the process of waiting in a customer service line, explaining the issue, and paying for a new one.

There are instances, like with the aforementioned amusement park, where I would have spent hours searching the house for the season’s pass cards before leaving for the day had I not loaded them into my Wallet. Knowing they were there, I was able to rush out of the house and not worry we wouldn’t gain entry or have to pay a lost card fee.

5 It makes collecting loyalty points easier

I love that I can load digital versions of loyalty and membership cards from my favorite retailers and travel partners in Wallet. I don’t have to search my phone for the proper app and go back and forth when I want to scan. I know everything is in one place. I open the Wallet, select the right tabbed card, and sometimes turn the phone sideways to pull up the scannable code, and the shop can scan it right away. I have loyalty cards for grocery stores, travel points (which can be acquired through various retailers), rewards membership for a bookstore, Air Miles, a movie theater points program, and more, all stored in my Apple Wallet.

Apple Wallet is worth it

For all these reasons and more, Apple Wallet is totally worth setting up. I also love that I can see a history of transactions within the app for each respective card so I can verify things right away without having to log into my online banking account. It’s simple to set up, simple to use, and can be taken to the next level with an Apple Watch.

Some people still believe that “cash is king,” but aside from Apple Watch rendering even physical payment cards unnecessary, it also makes it super easy to hold on to everything from loyalty cards to gift cards, membership cards, IDs, and more. It’s about much more than payments. When I sign up for an event or buy a membership for a local venue and see the little Apple Wallet symbol online, I weirdly get a little bit excited that it’s another one I can add to the app. Apple Wallet truly is a digital wallet in every sense of the term.