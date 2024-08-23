Key Takeaways Chromebook Plus boasts superior Google AI features, clear branding, and affordable pricing compared to Copilot+ laptops.

Google's effective marketing strategy showcases Chromebook Plus's capabilities, while Copilot+ struggles to explain its value to consumers.

Google's all-inclusive pricing and impactful AI features make Chromebook Plus a more attractive option over Microsoft's Copilot+ laptops for average consumers.

Whether you love the presence of Microsoft Copilot in Windows 11 or absolutely hate it, you have to give Microsoft credit for being the first to develop a clear and consistent brand for its artificial intelligence features. Google, by comparison, pivoted its AI branding strategy numerous times over the past year. The company's AI chatbot started out as Bard, then became Gemini, and later the Gemini name encompassed an assortment of features beyond just the chatbot. But if we solely focus on Microsoft and Google's desktop AI brands — Copilot+ and Chromebook Plus — it's clear that Google has the one more appealing to end users.

For starters, we don't really know what Copilot+ is or how end users will benefit from having it. Of course, we know about the neural processing unit (NPU) requirements and the feature set. However, it's still unclear whether features like Live Captions, Cocreator, and Auto Super Resolution will meaningfully impact the way you use your laptop day to day. I have yet to see anyone be truly impressed by these features; if anything, people like Copilot+ laptops because they're powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X platform, which means you get great performance and killer battery life.

Google takes the opposite approach with Chromebook Plus. Everything runs in the cloud, unlike Copilot+, and that means the AI features are available on ultra-cheap devices. Plus, they're actually useful, thanks to the inclusion of Gemini for Workspace tools and more. Let's break down all the reasons Chromebook Plus could be the AI brand that beats Microsoft Copilot+.

5 Chromebook Plus is a better brand

People already know what Chromebook, Google Workspace, and Gemini are all about

For the average consumer, who may not be comparing facts and features closely, branding matters. Evaluating the effectiveness of the Chromebook Plus and Copilot+ brands is a tricky endeavor, because neither one is perfect. Chromebook Plus uses the Chromebook name, which has a lot of recognition power. However, it may be the wrong kind of brand recognition. People typically think of Chomebooks as cheap, low-powered laptops with bad build quality, and this connotation could hurt the Chromebook Plus brand. By comparison, Copilot+ starts with a fairly clean state, but it only works if consumers feel like learning more about it.

Unfortunately, I'm not sure even Microsoft knows what Copilot represents. The name is used in at least three different ways, representing an AI chatbot, a subscription service, and a laptop brand. Copilot is the chatbot, Copilot Pro is the subscription, and Copilot+ is for laptops. This confusing and convoluted AI branding lineup might make it hard for consumers to dissect what it all means. In the end, customers might feel more familiar with the Copilot Plus name, despite its somewhat negative public perception.

Plus, Google's strategy is more about pushing the features offered by the brand than the brand itself. Whenever you see Chromebook Plus branding out in the wild, you'll see popular services like Gemini, Google Workspace, and Google photos right there with it. That can only help strengthen and elevate Chromebook Plus' position among consumers.

4 Everything's included for the first year

Google AI is available free-of-charge for 12 months when you buy a Chromebook Plus device

A valid criticism of Chromebook Plus offerings is that the best AI features aren't actually included with your laptop forever. There are some features that everyone can use for free, forever, like Gemini and basic Help me write tools in Google Workspace. However, some of the most appealing Google AI features are restricted to subscribers of the Google One AI Premium plan. It costs $20 per month, but you get 12 months free with the purchase of a Chromebook Plus device.

Normally, I'd consider this to be a knock against Google. In this specific case, the fact that everything is included with Chromebook Plus for the first year is actually a big benefit to buying one of the laptops. You see, Google One AI Premium extends far beyond just your computing devices. You'll see the benefits of the plan on your smartphone, in the cloud, and on all your other devices. Meanwhile, to take advantage of all the Microsoft 365 AI features on a Copilot+ laptop, you may need a Copilot Pro subscription ($20/month) and a Microsoft 365 subscription ($7/month).

3 Google AI has better features

People know how they'll use Gemini in Google Workspace, but how will they use Copilot+?

Copilot+ laptops have a few exclusive features, like Cocreator, Auto Super Resolution, and Live Captions. The flagship feature, Microsoft Recall, was delayed indefinitely before the laptops even shipped. There's nothing about Copilot+ and its feature set that will be a game-changer for the workflows of most people. In theory, the on-device AI processing should be excellent thanks to the NPU requirements, but not many apps are actually taking advantage of that performance now.

Google did a much better job at not only making great features for Chromebook Plus devices, but also communicating those features to users. When you navigate to the Chromebook Plus website, you'll see a ton of useful AI features. Help me write will make it easy to use generative AI to refine text and writing, Magic Editor helps you tweak images and photos, and Video call tools use AI to enhance video meetings with generative backgrounds and more. Arguably the best part is that you can get access to Google AI built right into Chromebook Plus laptops while also using generative AI in Copilot, Microsoft 365, and Adobe Creative Cloud apps too.

Windows 11 laptops can match or beat Chromebook Plus laptops in some of these areas, but it's not that simple. For starters, the only comparable feature to the three I've listed from Google AI that Microsoft offers in Copilot+ is the generative backgrounds in video calls. Everything else requires a Microsoft 365 or Copilot Pro subscription, or simply isn't available from Microsoft at all. The appeal of Chromebook Plus and Google AI is not just the great feature set — it's also the all-inclusive pricing model for the first year.

2 Excellent pricing

Even the best Chromebook Plus devices are cheaper than Copilot+ laptops