To many of us, music is an escape. Whether it be physical, by blocking out surrounding noise, or mental, through lyrics that help us cope with ongoing struggles. Anybody can listen to a certain song, but this very same track can trigger different reactions in our brains — based on how we listen to it.

Apple isn't a new player in the music industry. After all, it's the company behind the iconic iPod, iTunes, and the original AirPods. The AirPods, specifically, are almost single-handedly responsible for the rise in wireless earbuds after the great iPhone maker released its own version of it.

I had been using the AirPods Pro religiously for a very long time. After all, they're compact, have active noise cancelation (ANC), and pair flawlessly with my suite of Apple devices. However, a few months ago, I made the switch to the AirPods Max and ditched the Pro variant completely. And now that it's Black Friday season, there's no better time to buy these normally $549 headphones for yourself. Here are five reasons why.

Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max $449.99 $549.99 Save $100 The AirPods Max are Apple's highest-end headphones. They support ANC, Spatial Audio, multiple fits, and more. For a limited time only, you can grab a unit for just $450 in one of the five available colors. $449.99 at Best Buy

5. Physical flexibility

Premium headphones usually support more than one fit. They're designed to accommodate different head sizes for everyone to enjoy a comfortable listening experience. What I love about my AirPods Max is that they're super flexible. The stainless steel rods on the right and left sides smoothly slide in and out of their compartments, as you need them to. This allows them to adapt to numerous head sizes and hairstyles.

When I'm jogging, for example, I go for a tighter fit to make sure they don't fall off my head. When I'm casually walking around or sitting, I go for a looser, more comfortable setup. You can adjust each of the two expanding rods down to the millimeter, and they're firm enough to remain in place. That's not to mention that you can also rotate the actual cushions when the headphones are idle on your neck.

4. Battery life

One of the many reasons I've completely stopped using the AirPods Pro is their battery life. With the Pro model, my buds would run out of charge after around 5 hours of music playback with ANC enabled. That's not enough to get me through a full workday. It's true that a quick charge through their case could give me some juice to last longer, but I just wasn't satisfied with the overall battery experience.

The AirPods Max can last up to 20(!) hours on a single charge when listening to music with ANC on. That's around a whopping 4x what the AirPods Pro had been providing me. Additionally, I can still use the AirPods Max while they're connected to a charging cable. The AirPods Pro need to remain untouched when they're recharging in their case. With the AirPods Max, I truly feel like the battery life is never an obstacle. I just use them whenever in a stress-free manner, and this only contributes to a more enjoyable music-listening session.

3. Tight ecosystem

So, by now, you're probably already thinking about how you can find similar headphones with longer battery life for cheaper. If you depend on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you might've heard of the AirPods privilege. Those using the company's audio output devices get to take advantage of tight ecosystem ties and extra features, including instant pairing, firmware updates, auto-switching between nearby and active devices, and more.

I've tried using speakers and headphones from third parties with my Apple products in the past, but I simply can't tolerate them at this point. When you get accustomed to the way iDevices play well together, relying on intruding devices becomes harder. You quickly notice the lack of these smart features, which make your digital life infinitely easier. The AirPods Max are far from being the best headphones out there, but they're the best for those submerged in Apple's wide line of products.

2. Full immersion

In terms of product features, the number one reason I switched from the AirPods Pro to the Max model is how deep in the audio they make me feel. I'm not a fan of bulky accessories dangling around, but for the increased volume, better ANC, and overall isolation from the outside world, the size is a sacrifice I was willing to make. Now, whenever I'm commuting or even just chilling at home, I disable the surrounding environment.

With noise cancelation, spatial audio, and the cushions completely covering my ears, I become part of the music or movie I'm experiencing. Music listening is no longer something I do just while I multitask — it's a nightly ritual. I have a dedicated hour, during which I sit on my own to just enjoy the songs I'm listening to. With the lights being off, I get absorbed into the tracks and hear them in ways I hadn't before. That is something the regular AirPods Pro never provided me with.

1. 18% discount

However, the number one reason why you should get the AirPods Max this Black Friday? They're currently on sale for just $450. That's $100 (or 18%) off their usual price. Apple products don't see major discounts very often, so if I were you, I'd grab a unit before this deal expires or your favorite finish runs out of stock. At the time of writing, Best Buy has the discounted AirPods Max in all five colors — Silver, Space Gray, Sky Blue, Pink, and Green. You can pay the $450 in one go or split it into 12 $37.50 monthly installments (if you're eligible).

Those are five reasons why you should pick up the AirPods Max this Black Friday. There are a lot of other great headphones for sale, but the AirPods Max have become the pair I use the most. They help me really get into the music I'm listening to, and they can do the same for you, too.