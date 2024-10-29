For some users, the Gmail web client is absolutely perfect. Gmail itself is free, and the features included in the web interface are all they need. In professional use, though, Gmail isn’t the most effective desktop email client, and it's probably worthwhile to find a more robust alternative. Here are five reasons why Gmail might not be your best email client anymore.

Limited, unreliable offline access

Relying on your web browser’s cache for email can be risky

Offline access to the Gmail webmail interface might not be available to those using a Google Workspaces account

The trouble with using a webmail interface like Gmail is that you need an internet connection to make the most of it. While you can enable offline Gmail, having multiple accounts gets tedious. You end up needing to log into each one individually, enable the feature, and then hope it works when you need it to. It's also a feature that may not be available if you use a Google Workspaces email account.

On the other hand, a good email client will keep emails from all of your accounts cached so you can read and draft responses even without an internet connection. That way, you can write your emails and replies and let the client send them when you’re back online.

Take your email beyond the browser

A dedicated email app offers a more consistent experience and better access to advanced features

Turning on desktop notifications for the Gmail web interface

If you use Gmail in your web browser, you'll find yourself limited to what your browser can handle. Some features may not work consistently across different browsers, and customization options are limited to what the Gmail web interface permits. You will also be limited to browser-based notifications, which may be less reliable or noticeable than the system-level notifications available for desktop email applications.

If you have an exceptionally large inbox, you could also notice performance issues. The interface can become sluggish, leaving you waiting for the page to finish loading and reducing your productivity. I've seen instances when the browser itself becomes unresponsive while waiting for an inbox or the attachments in an email to load, a limitation you can bypass by using a dedicated app for email.

Minimal support for multiple email accounts

Multiple accounts in Gmail remain rudimentary and disorganized

Don’t get me wrong here. Yes, Gmail supports adding multiple accounts to read and reply to emails, and has for years. The thing is that Gmail still isn’t built for that purpose. It remains almost an afterthought and is sometimes a challenge to navigate. The feature also doesn’t support Exchange server accounts.

Dedicated email clients, even free options that come with your operating system, are much better suited for this. They typically offer a universal inbox that shows emails from all your accounts and also has a quick and effective way to focus on the messages in one particular account.

Gmail doesn’t put your privacy first

The Gmail experience has become notorious for data collection and even privacy invasion

Google is known for its data collection habits, including sneaky privacy measures and email scanning. It has been criticized for showing personalized ads to users, which some people think is a bit too personal.

As an integral part of Google’s ecosystem, Gmail’s sustainability as an email provider is questionable, hence the need for those ads.

Gmail is still at risk of cyberattacks and phishing attempts. While spam is a big problem far beyond Gmail, users can often get emails from fake companies that look like real ones, which can be quite scary.

Gmail used to be among the best email clients, but now it’s not as popular. There are other email clients with clean designs and easy-to-use interfaces that are much better than Gmail.

It includes features you don’t need

Why be forced to load Google Chat when you already use Slack or Microsoft Teams?

Not everyone uses Google Chat or Google Meet, but the widgets load by default in the webmail interface

Gmail focuses on developing features for its web client for the masses. This often means adding in features you’ll never use. The masses said they wanted a chat messaging feature to talk to others, for example, but you use Slack for that.

The end result is a bunch of widgets built into the Gmail web interface that just clutter the window. It can also make Gmail slow to load in your browser, since it has to initialize and display those widgets you have no use for.

The best email client does what you need and stays out of your way otherwise

If you can handle your email tasks in Google’s webmail interface for Gmail, more power to you. On the other hand, if you need a more robust solution, there are plenty of alternatives to choose from. There’s no reason to keep yourself locked into the Google ecosystem when handling emails, so evaluate your needs and recognize when it’s time to try a dedicated email client.