One of the more interesting pieces of news recently is the founding of the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group, which is like a supergroup of chipmakers, software companies, and system integrators aimed at pushing the x86 architecture into the future. That group includes both AMD and Intel, who have a fairly storied history of competition (and collaboration/licensing) with each other, which makes this new group even more unlikely. Whatever their differences, the x86 architecture (originally designed by Intel) and x86-64 (originally designed by AMD) underpin both chipmakers' CPU technologies, as they license each other's IP. With processors built on other architectures like Arm or RISC-V closing the performance gap, here's why arch-rivals teaming up is the best outcome for everyone going forward.

5 It’s about time

Both Intel and AMD own parts of the x86 architecture and license from each other

Without both Intel and AMD, the x86 architecture as we know it now wouldn't exist. Intel introduced the original 8086 microprocessor that started the instruction set in 1978, which went through a series of x86 processors in the years to follow. While technically, most CPUs today have moved on from the limited instruction set, the x86 moniker stuck, just like how people of a certain age still call photocopying "xeroxing."

It's been nearly five decades since the original x86 chip and half that since the x86-64 instruction set came out. During that time, many companies attempted to revise and end the architecture's dominance, none more forcefully than Intel themselves. But that hasn't happened, as it's not easy to design a drop-in replacement for modern operating systems without retreading some of the decades of refinements done to x86. With Intel and AMD being the only notable x86 manufacturers, it's about time they collaborated instead of being at each other's throats, so that the architecture can be refined further into a form that will be suitable for future computing challenges.

4 Moore’s Law is slowing

To advance computing power takes new ideas

One of the forces driving the processor market is Moore's Law, which essentially says that every two years, the number of transistors (the smallest building block in a chip) will roughly double and halve in cost. It was coined by Intel co-founder Gordon Moore in 1965, at a time when integrated circuits took up a lot more space than they do now and used much simpler production methods. While he certainly didn't set out to create a "law," the end result was that technological advances roughly followed this trend line until recently.

The doubling has largely been facilitated by process node shrinks, which makes successive generations denser while occupying the same or less area. This was the norm until the early 2010s, when the chip industry got stuck around the time when transistors shrunk to 32nm, and no further. Intel managed the first shrink after that, but the rest of the industry caught up again. Now we're getting close to 3nm for transistor pitch, and when there were dozens of companies that could make industry-leading nodes in the early 2000s, now there are only three: Intel, Samsung, and TSMC. The gain from doubling the transistor count has slowed substantially and will very soon halt entirely. Prices for the advanced manufacturing methods necessary have also skyrocketed, breaking the other half of the "law."

This will mean performance gains are going to need to come from other places. The use of chiplets by AMD, and now Intel, is one way that can happen, especially if those chiplets are customized further for specialized tasks like cache. Another is streamlining the x86 instruction set, and that's something that can really only happen if Intel and AMD work together.

3 Chiplets are the future

AMD and Intel have abandoned monolithic dies for a reason