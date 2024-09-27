Apple's product line includes everything from desktop and laptop computers to tablets, phones, and accessories. It's honestly a lot, but there's one thing they don't do any more that really should be reintroduced. Apple used to make its own router, the AirPort range, and it's high time they did it again. Every device in the Apple ecosystem depends on consistent wireless signals, and the AirPort is what's missing to tie it all together.

5 It's a missing piece of the ecosystem

Imagine having a HomeKit-enabled router to power your smart home

Close

The individual devices Apple designs are only part of the picture. What keeps Apple owners coming back is the tight-knit ecosystem between the devices, the operating systems that run them, and the apps that run on them. Many of the features in the ecosystem, from AirDrop to Continuity Camera and Sidecar depend on a fast, stable Wi-Fi connection to work effectively. With how heavily Apple markets these features when selling new devices, the Wi-Fi connectivity is too important to be left to third parties to design.

But it's more than just Wi-Fi. A new AirPort could integrate Ultra Wideband for Find My, HomeKit, and Matter and Thread border routers for smart home control. Currently, an Apple TV or HomePods handles these, but not everyone leaves those switched on all the time. Almost nobody turns off their router, as internet access is a necessity for most of our jobs and for entertainment purposes. Ultra Wideband could also be used for setup purposes to optimize mesh notes for peak Wi-Fi coverage in your home.

4 Drive Wi-Fi 7 adoption

Wi-Fi is finally fast enough for Apple

One of the big changes to the iPhone 16 range is the upgrade to Wi-Fi 7. That's going to put the fastest wireless standard in the hands of millions of users and will drive compatible router sales, which have been limited to early adopters until now. When the AirPort range was discontinued, the fastest wireless version it used was Wi-Fi 5, which made things like Time Machine backups over the network a long, overnight process.

With Wi-Fi 6, 6E, or 7, that same backup can take place in a relatively short time because wireless is now faster than gigabit Ethernet. It also won't have the congestion issues that Wi-Fi 5 is prone to in apartment buildings, ensuring that a Wi-Fi 7 AirPort router will provide the level of service Apple demands. The 6GHz bands used in the newer standard are rarely used right now, and it'll take a few years before they start to get congested. That means better interconnectivity between your Apple products, and keeping users happy is never a bad thing.

Related Best Wi-Fi 7 routers in 2024 Ready for faster Wi-Fi? Get the right Wi-Fi 7 speeds without going overboard.

3 Seamless Time Machine backups

Having backup storage on your router was amazing