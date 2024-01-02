Key Takeaways Mac Mini is efficient and quiet, making it perfect for heavy workloads and multitasking. It never heats up and remains whisper quiet.

My everyday computer is a Surface Laptop Studio. I love Windows 11, and always will, since it is one of the best operating systems for productivity thanks to features like Snap Layouts, and the ability to run Android apps, and even apps like PowerToys. I previously visited these topics when I highlighted 5 reasons why I hate macOS so much that I avoid using my M1 Mac Min, but it's time for a follow-up. You see, there are also 5 reasons that I love using my great Mac over my Surface, and a lot of them have to do with macOS itself, though some of them also come down to the hardware, too.

5 A Mac Mini is just so much more efficient than a Windows PC

And impressively quiet, too.

Whenever I do head over and use my Mac Mini, there's one huge thing I always notice about it. The Mac is so efficient and is super quiet. Sometimes, I wish I could say the same for my Surface. In my heavy workflow, where I'm always opening a ton of tabs in Chrome and Microsoft Edge, my Surface starts to let me know when I am pushing it too far. The fans will kick in loudly, and I'll notice that some tabs in the web browser are going into sleeping mode. None of this ever happens on my Mac Mini. The Apple Silicon is just so efficient, and even if I open every app at once in my dock, open a virtual machine on top of a web browser, and dive into Photoshop to edit something while working on a review, the system never once heats up. It's whisper quiet.

4 There are no "ads"

macOS puts the user first

As I've argued before, Microsoft has become a little too aggressive lately with the ads on Windows and across its products. The company is going big on AI by pushing Copilot into Windows, and even the Microsoft Edge web browser. For some people, this is useful, but for me, I just find it annoying, as it's something I never or rarely use. Like the pre-pinned partner apps you'll see on the Start Menu on Windows, it just feels like it's in the way sometimes.

Of course, you can disable it through the settings, but this is a big difference from what I got with my Mac Mini. There are no obtrusive features like this on macOS. Safari, for example, doesn't have any of the obtrusive built-in shopping features or even hints that there's a Siri integration. Apple doesn't ever pre-pin partner apps to your dock for you to use. macOS puts you, and what you want to do first, and not what Apple wants you to do.

3 The iPhone integration is a lot more seamless

No extra apps needed

When complaining about why I hate macOS so much that I don't use my Mac Mini, I highlighted that not all iPhone notifications sync or show up on a Mac. This is one thing that you can do better with apps like Intel Union or Microsoft Phone Link on Windows 11. With those apps, every notification from every app on your iPhone can sync up to your PC, but it's still not as seamless as what Apple has accomplished.

If you own an iPhone like I do, and also a Mac, the experience is incredible with no third-party apps needed to hand off between iPhone and Mac. All my messages live in the iMessage app, all my photos live in the Photos app, I can use FaceTime right on my Mac, and I can even hand apps from my iPhone (like Edge) to my Mac's dock. Not to forget, I can also Airdrop files from my iPhone to my Mac, instead of having to manually copy them through the cloud or OneDrive. A lot of this convenience sometimes tempts me to just shelf my Surface, especially since I daily drive an iPhone.

2 macOS just feels different

It's a nice sight for sore eyes

Another reason I do love to fire up my Mac has a lot to do with the way macOS feels. While you can install programs like Start11 on Windows to make Windows feel different from the way Microsoft ships it, I always feel different when I use my Mac. From years of using Windows, it's a great thing to behold.

The dock at the bottom of the screen on macOS just feels welcoming, having all the apps that I use every day right in front of my eyes, without the need to go into the Start Menu or have the Taskbar overflow with apps. Heck, features like Widgets on macOS also work better than they do on Windows, blending seamlessly onto the desktop without the need to push it into a separate ad- and news-filled space. Of course, other things like multitasking don't work quite as well as they do on Windows, or even things like sideloading apps, but the visual basics are what always get me.

1 I just love iMovie

...And the other Apple inbox apps

Sometimes, I just love editing quick movies and videos on my computer. On my Windows PC, the app that I use to do this is Wondershare Filmora, a piece of paid software. I tend to go towards this paid app because it is a lot like iMovie on macOS, with a simple and easy-to-understand user interface. Even when not using Filmora, I tend to use Microsoft's own inbox video editing app, Clipchamp, but it is a headache to deal with since it is all cloud-based, and requires an Internet connection to work.

All that brings me to say that, on Windows, nobody does it better than Apple does with iMovie. You saw it, I compared Filmora to iMovie, because that's how good iMovie is. It's one of the best film editors for amateurs like me since it's so simple. Nothing beats the original. And even beyond that, Apple has some other solid inbox apps, too. I love the way that you get Apple's take on Microsoft Office (Pages, and Numbers) included for free on a Mac. I use these apps from time to time, and, well, they just work, even if not as feature-complete when compared to Office itself. Even the Mail app is better than Microsoft's own Outlook app, offering features like the option to protect mail activity by hiding IP addresses, and nifty features like Follow up Suggestions.

The Mac vs PC debate will always rage on

I have looked at both sides of the aisle in this always ongoing macOS vs Windows debate, but things will always rage on. macOS has its fanboys, and so does Windows. Yet as someone who uses both, I always see some areas where both operating systems have strengths and weaknesses. It's why it's always fun to move between Mac and Windows like I do.